MEC launches festive season campaign against GBV and drug abuse

PROACTIVE: Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, centre, officially launches the Festive Season Campaign against Drug Abuse and gender-based violence and femicide in Maletswai on Tuesday. In attendence was Walter Sisulu local municipality mayor Vania Davids and various other community leaders.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta officially launched the government’s festive season campaign against drug abuse and gender-based violence (GBV) in Maletswai (Aliwal North) on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Walter Sisulu Local Municipality mayor Vania Davids and various community leaders, highlighting a united front against these pressing issues.

The festive season is often a time of celebration, but it can also bring increased risks associated with substance abuse and violence.

Recognising this duality, Fanta emphasised the importance of raising awareness and promoting prevention strategies in her address.

“Today, we stand together to address the alarming rise in drug abuse and gender-based violence that often escalates during the festive season,” Fanta said.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities, particularly our women and children, who are disproportionately affected by these issues.”

The campaign aims to educate the public about the dangers of substance abuse and signs of GBV, as well as to provide resources for those in need of support.

Fanta highlighted the importance of community engagement in tackling these challenges.

“We cannot solve these problems in isolation.

“We need the involvement of every member of our community — parents, youth, educators and leaders — to create a safe and nurturing environment for all,” she said.

Davids affirmed the municipality’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promoted safety and wellness.

“As a community, we must work together to combat the scourge of drug abuse and violence.

“We must empower our residents with knowledge and resources to break the cycle of abuse and addiction,” she said.

The launch featured various activities, including informational booths where attendees could learn more about available support services and resources.

Community leaders also participated in discussions, sharing their insights and experiences regarding the impact of drug abuse and GBV in their neighbourhoods.

One of the key components of the campaign is the establishment of community forums aimed at fostering open dialogue about these issues.

The forums will serve as safe spaces for residents to voice their concerns, share their experiences and seek assistance.

Fanta emphasised the importance of creating a culture of openness and support, where people felt comfortable discussing their challenges.

In addition to raising awareness, the campaign includes an outreach effort targeting the youth, who are particularly vulnerable to the influences of drug abuse.

Educational programmes are being implemented in schools and community halls to provide young people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and resist negative influences.

The launch of the campaign is just one part of the social development department’s ongoing efforts to address these issues.

Fanta reiterated the government’s commitment to creating safer communities and ensuring that all residents had access to the support they needed.

“As we celebrate this festive season, let us remember that our actions have the power to shape the future of our communities.

“Together, we can create a safer, healthier environment for our families and friends,” she said.

Local Drug Action Committee pastor Pindile Goliza called on the government to support communities in fighting drug abuse and ensuring drug cartels were rooted out of their communities.

“Our fear is that drug lords stay within our communities and the police know them,” Goliza said.

A community leader, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said some police members in the area were friends with drug lords.

The SA Police Service’s Major-General Lindelwa Vellem said festive season operations had already started and would continue throughout the period.

“We as police cannot do it alone,” Vellem said.

“We need all communities to report crimes and be brave to testify.”

