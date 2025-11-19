Newly trained police constables boost G20 security as hard lockdown begins on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A hard lockdown will take effect from Friday around the Nasrec Expo Centre and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

More than 3,500 newly trained police constables will be deployed across the country as part of heightened security measures for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, co-chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said on Tuesday during a media briefing.

The announcement came when she provided an update on the security cluster’s state of readiness to secure the summit.

Among other security measures, Mosikili said a hard lockdown will take effect from Friday around the Nasrec Expo Centre and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Mosikili said the recruits were essential to strengthen the country’s policing capacity during a time of heavy demand.

The new constables will join integrated deployments conducting roadblocks, checkpoints, patrols and rapid response duties throughout the summit.

Mosikili said preparations are “well within capacity” and the new trainees form part of a long-term plan to stabilise policing levels nationwide.

She said Operation Shanela, the ongoing national high-density policing programme, will continue alongside G20 deployments.

While exact deployment numbers are classified, Mosikili insisted they had sufficient personnel on the ground and the flexibility to draw from other provinces should circumstances change.

Questions about protest action were addressed. Mosikili confirmed they were aware of groups planning demonstrations in Johannesburg and elsewhere in the country.

“The protests, including those linked to labour disputes, will be permitted only within designated areas and under strict compliance with the law. Security teams have been deployed to monitor and manage early demonstrations”, she said.

Mosikili said no major threat had been identified ahead of the summit and intelligence operations were ongoing. Daily assessments are being conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

“We are prepared, we are ready and we have enough resources on the ground.”

