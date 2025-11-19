UKZN confirms Mary de Haas not employee nor professor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mary de Haas testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers, Cape Town, on November 18 2025.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has distanced itself from human rights activist and violence monitor Mary de Haas after her appearance before a parliamentary ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The university said De Haas is neither its employee nor a professor at UKZN.

Several members of the committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, and the media referred to her as “professor”.

The UKZN said on Wednesday it has received numerous enquiries regarding its association with De Haas. It confirmed she is not a professor at UKZN.

“For clarity, De Haas is not an employee of the university and is not a professor at UKZN,” it said. “She retired from the then University of Natal in 2002, where she served as a senior lecturer and programme director in social anthropology.”

While [Mary de Haas] has collaborated with members of the Navi Pillay Research Group, she also conducts independent research which is entirely separate from the university, and this includes work on violent crime and policing — University of KwaZulu-Natal

The university said De Haas’s current association with UKZN is limited to the title of honorary research fellow in the school of law.

“While she has collaborated with members of the Navi Pillay Research Group, she also conducts independent research which is entirely separate from the university, and this includes work on violent crime and policing.”

In her evidence before the committee, De Haas detailed her extensive experience as a social anthropologist and a long-time violence monitor in KwaZulu-Natal, including the awarding of an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University.

Her work and qualifications came under scrutiny during her testimony, with some MPs debating whether she should be referenced as doctor, professor or simply by her name.

However, De Haas clarified she does not hold the title of professor and does not mind being called by her name without any titles.

TimesLIVE