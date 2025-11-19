News

US in 11th-hour move to thwart SA’s G20 presidency

There can be no declaration without us: Washington threatens Pretoria in diplomatic note

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

While the Trump administration’s tariff hikes have dominated headlines this year, a significant power play is quietly unfolding in Africa. (SUPPLIED)

The US has written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend.

This is a last-ditch attempt by the US to undermine South Africa’s G20 presidency. Negotiations have been ongoing between Pretoria and other G20 member states to agree on a summit declaration.

The Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, understands that the US has made attempts to bully allies to not agree to a leader’s declaration during the summit.

However, this week French President Emmanuel Macron’s Africa adviser, Jérémie Robert, told South African journalists France was committed to supporting Pretoria, with talks at an advanced stage.

Negotiations are happening under the premise that a declaration can be adopted by all members represented in the meetings. The US has opted for a full boycott of the summit with no representation.

