Big win for New Generation Primary inspires pupils

New Generation Primary School has unveiled the new iPads it won for securing first place in the Grow Smart Literacy Competition in the Eastern Cape. Pictured with trophies are, from left to right: Grow Smart National Manager Thembisa Ngcobo, Amahle Talaliso, Alulutho Mqokozo, Lilitha Bizani and Deputy Principal Verusca Smith in Egoli on Tuesday.

New Generation Primary School in Egoli celebrated a major achievement on Tuesday with the handover of educational iPads worth R350,000 awarded after three grade 6 pupils — Lilitha Bizani, Amahle Talaliso and Alulutho Mqokozo — secured first place in the Eastern Cape Growsmart Literacy Competition.

Winning the competition brought excitement and substantial rewards.

Each pupil received a gift pack valued at R20,000, which included a tablet, laptop, headphones and a Polaroid camera.

Their mentor received a R10,000 gift card voucher for her guidance and support.

The launch, held at the school, was attended by key stakeholders, including officials from the department of education, Growsmart and iSchoolAfrica.

The iPads mark a new chapter in teaching and learning at the school, giving pupils access to interactive tools, digital textbooks and technology designed to make lessons more engaging, fun and effective.

Deputy principal and mentor Verusca Smit described the achievement as a “huge motivation and a reminder that hard work pays off”.

The victory has brought hope, pride and inspiration to pupils and the broader community.

“The pride and joy on their faces showed how much it meant to achieve something big for the school,” Smit said.

Preparation for the competition was intense.

Smit said pupils practised after school, on Saturdays and even during holidays.

They underlined unfamiliar words, searched for meanings, learnt how to spell them and practised using them in sentences.

Selection for the competition was conducted through a fair process that considered reading, comprehension, spelling abilities and willingness to put in extra time.

The new iPads are expected to transform learning at the school.

Teachers will use the technology to introduce multimedia activities and support lessons, while visual pupils will benefit from clear diagrams, objects and real-life examples.

The school plans to continue participating in academic programmes such as mathematics, science and spelling competitions.

“We hope to maintain this momentum, showing learners that excellence is built through consistency, dedication, and a positive learning environment.”

The Growsmart educational programme was started in 2010 with Growthpoint Properties as its founding partner.

Growthpoint Properties corporate social responsibility head Shawn Theunissen praised New Generation Primary School’s achievement.

“The achievement we are celebrating today reflects the potential that exists in our classrooms, we are proud of the learners, the mentor, and the educators who supported them.

“When we invest in programmes that strengthen learning at primary school level, we create opportunities that can influence a child’s future in meaningful ways.”

Theunissen said Growsmart continued to offer a platform that encouraged growth, confidence and greater access to quality education.

Head boy Lazola Ncmbakuse spoke at the launch about what the achievement meant for the school.

“Today, we celebrate one of the many academic achievements that we have obtained in 2025, and particularly, the greatest achievement in our first participation in the Growsmart competition,” he said.

“This milestone is a testament not only to the hard work and talent of our learners but also to the unwavering dedication of our teachers.”

