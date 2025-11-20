Bompini demolitions paused, with legal steps under way to stop evictions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DESTRUCTION ZONE: Demolition of houses continued at the Bompini informal settlement outside East London on Wednesday.

Hundreds of residents of the Bompini informal settlement were left homeless on Tuesday, with large-scale demolitions near King Phalo Airport abruptly halted after allegations that the sheriff had been using the wrong court order.

Residents said they had laid criminal complaints with police over the demolitions.

Families spent the afternoon sifting through the rubble of what had been their homes, after two days of demolitions.

Many said they had no warning, no alternative accommodation and no idea where they would sleep.

An elderly woman who moved from Komani two years ago to be closer to work, said she had lost everything.

“I bought a piece of land from a community leader and built my house from scratch.

“I work in East London, so I moved from my home in Komani to be closer to work.

“I am living with my child who is not taking this well. She collapsed and was rushed to hospital.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed a case of malicious damage to property had been opened at the Fleet Street police station.

“A case of malicious damage to property has been opened at East London SAPS. An investigation is under way,” Mawisa said.

Community members continued to risk their hard-earned funds on illegally purchasing stands and erecting permanent structures — ARC spokesperson Joy Peter

A health worker said she had rushed back from work to find her home reduced to dust.

“I am going to sleep in my yard with my rubble, because these are my belongings, and I have nowhere else to go,” she said.

“I will wait until something happens, because I am going to build a shack next to the rubble. If they demolish that shack, I will build another one.

“I am not going anywhere.”

The demolitions were paused after legal representatives and political leaders confronted the sheriff and SAPS officers on site.

Advocate Zolani Madukuda, representing the residents, said urgent legal steps were under way to stop further evictions.

The land in question belongs to the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), which says it has been battling land invasions on several portions of its East London research farm.

“So far, we do not have the exact number of the residents who were affected, as we are busy with that, but we are applying for ARC to provide alternative shelter for those who are homeless,” Madukuda said.

EFF representatives who arrived at the scene accused officials of acting unlawfully and with hostility. Member Vuyani Sidinile said the court order used by the sheriff stated that the order was not applicable to respondents who had previously filed confirmatory affidavits.

EFF MPL Zilindile Vena said the conduct of the sheriff and SAPS officers had escalated tensions.

“The sheriff and SAPS officers on site displayed open hostility and intimidation towards the EFF leadership and public representatives, refusing to respectfully engage or listen … despite the fact that the community has filed yet another urgent application … to interdict the demolitions and stop this inhumane process,“ Vena said.

“Our intervention forced an immediate halt to all further demolitions pending the outcome of the court matter.

“This provided the affected families with temporary relief and prevented further destruction.

“Should the interdict fail in court, the EFF is prepared to explore all available avenues to continue defending the people of eBhongweni and ensuring no community is subjected to acts of cruelty and disregard by a government that has abandoned its responsibility to protect the poor.”

ARC spokesperson Joy Peter said the occupation had caused environmental damage and disrupted important research work.

“The ARC continues to be deeply concerned about the illegal occupation of government properties, including the invasion and illegal deforestation of protected natural forests in our Umthiza Research Farm,” Peter said.

ARC filed its first eviction application in May 2024, with a final court order granted by the Eastern Cape Division on November 28 2024.

The order required residents to vacate by February 26 2025.

“Instead … the illegal occupants continued to occupy the property and some began converting temporary structures into permanent houses,” Peter said.

She confirmed that the current evictions were being carried out by the sheriff of East London with police support, and said earlier enforcement efforts were delayed by ”frivolous" court actions by occupiers.

Peter said ARC was relieved the order was now being implemented but remained concerned about families who spent their savings on land transactions that were never legal.

“Community members continued to risk their hard-earned funds on illegally purchasing stands and erecting permanent structures.”

Daily Dispatch