Commuters spend night in the cold outdoors due to Ngcobo taxi strike

Hundreds of commuters were forced to spend a freezing night outside the Ngcobo police station on Tuesday after taxi operators shut down the R61 during a violent protest.

Among them was 68-year-old Eunice Ngala, who said she had been visiting her home in Sentube village and was unaware of the strike until she arrived in Ngcobo.

She described the night as one of the worst she had ever experienced.

“I was so scared because we were not safe at all. Spending the whole night under the trees, cold and shivering, is no child’s play,” she said.

“All I was thinking about was my four grandchildren, the youngest being 10 months, that I left behind — if they have eaten and are not worried about me.”

Ngala said she eventually reached home at the crack of dawn after being collected by her two sons.

A small vehicle from the taxi rank had earlier dropped her far from Manzini village, forcing her to walk a long distance.

“I arrived at home at around 4am with swollen feet because of the long distance that I had to walk from where the car dropped me,” she said.

“I am heartbroken that I could not take my medication yesterday because of all this.

“I am now collapsing and I don’t know if it’s because of that.”

The protest escalated when heavy-duty trucks — some allegedly hijacked — were used to completely block the R61 on both sides of the town, halting the movement of goods, services and commuters.

Ngcobo mayor Siyabulela Zangqa said an intense meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday resulted in an agreement that taxi operators would suspend their strike and return to work.

He said the shutdown had severely affected businesses, with banks closed and many shops opening late.

“The economy of Ngcobo was badly affected by this protest,” he said.

Zangqa said the taxi operators were protesting over intercity bus service Intercape allegedly picking up passengers in areas its permits do not allow after being banned from doing pickups at a Total garage it had previously used.

Neither Intercape nor any of the taxi operators could be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha issued a stern warning to taxi operators, saying the government would not tolerate criminality under the guise of protest action.

“The blockading of a major route, the alleged hijacking of trucks, and the deliberate endangerment of innocent commuters is criminal — not industrial action,” Nqatha said.

“The right to protest cannot supersede the rights of communities to safety, mobility and access to essential services.”

He called on police to “act decisively and restore order without delay”, saying public safety remained the department’s top priority.

Taxi leadership must “rein in their members, return to the negotiating table and allow for lawful engagement on their grievances”, he said.

“We cannot build a transport system under siege. Any operator or association found to be involved in criminal conduct must face the full might of the law.

“Our roads cannot be used as bargaining chips.”

Residents reported that taxi operators had instructed all public transport drivers not to carry passengers, leaving many people stranded overnight.

Anele Kwaza, 31, from Msintsini village, said she and others were forced to stay awake in the cold and make fires to keep warm.

“We didn’t sleep a wink because of the cold,” she said.

Kwaza said police advised stranded commuters to walk home in groups.

“At around 4am, the SAPS said we must go back home in groups because taxi operators will be back at about 7am and the protest might continue.

“I got home at around 9am. I have never walked that distance in my life,” she said.

The transport department said it was monitoring the situation closely and working with the police, local authorities and stakeholders to stabilise mobility in Ngcobo.

