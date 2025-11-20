Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOCTOR ARRESTED: Dr Gregory Hough, 53, a specialist endocrinologist, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday after handing himself over to the police

It has taken them more than a decade, but five women determined to have their doctor held accountable for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting them have finally been given some hope with his arrest this week.

Dr Gregory Hough, 53, a specialist endocrinologist, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday after handing himself over to the police. He was released on bail of R5,000 the same day.

Earlier in November, the Pretoria high court turned down his appeal to stop the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) from permanently barring him from practising pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

Hough is accused of sexually assaulting the five women at his rooms at Netcare Greenacres Hospital.

