Game on, as Afro Trap artist drops new single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mdantsane-born Afro Trap artist Sonwabile “Sosoboy Fosho” Madonela will host a live show in Mdantsane on December 4.

Local music fans are on high alert as Mdantsane-born Afro Trap artist Sonwabile “Sosoboy Fosho” Madonela, with American hip-hop legend Jayceon Terrel Taylor and Olathe “Oceana” Dlanga, release their collaborative single, Different Faces.

Taylor is better known by his stage name The Game.

The song is being released worldwide by Asanda Empires later in November.

The announcement came at the same time that Madonela celebrated two major nominations from the Eminent Video Music Awards.

He is nominated for Best Hip Hop Video and Best Video Director, solidifying his place among SA’s most promising rising stars.

For him, the recognition is personal.

He said he started with “nothing but a phone camera and a dream”, and the nominations affirmed the stories he told through sound and visuals.

“It’s not just my win, it’s a win for Mdantsane and every kid who thinks their environment limits their possibilities,” he said.

Taylor, who features on Madonela’s upcoming Afrotrap single, said the collaboration came naturally after his team discovered Madonela’s freestyle online.

He said he was drawn immediately to the young artist’s originality and hunger.

“He’s not copying anyone, he’s building something new.

“If it inspires more US-SA collaborations, then we did something historic,” Taylor said.

Their styles, West Coast hip-hop grit and Afro Trap’s global bounce, merged seamlessly.

Taylor described the track as “LA meeting Mdantsane in the booth”, while Madonela said hearing the legend’s verse for the first time was a defining moment.

It felt, he said, like “hip-hop shaking hands with Africa in real time”.

Beyond the excitement of working with an artist he had admired for years, Madonela said the collaboration represented something larger for the culture.

“The Game is a West Coast legend. For him to step into an Afro Trap world shows the genre’s global potential.

“It validates the movement and signals that our sound is ready to compete internationally.

“For my own journey, it’s a milestone I’ll never forget.”

Known for weaving isiXhosa, lived experience and experimental global sonics, Madonela continues to expand his artistic universe.

His EP, Pink Roses, marked a significant chapter, what he describes as a love letter to black tenderness, and the new single pushes his sound into an even broader landscape.

With a growing fan base, international attention and a long list of goals, from global touring to cinematic visuals, Madonela said the mission remained clear: “Elevate Afro Trap and represent the spirit of Mdantsane on world stages.”

Madonela will host a live show in Mdantsane on December 4.

Daily Dispatch