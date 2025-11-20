High court overturns restrictions placed on documenting animal cruelty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Makhanda high court has overturned a magistrate’s court judgment that had severely restricted the National Council of SPCAs’ (NSPCA’s) ability to police live animal export by sea.

In 2023, the East London Magistrate’s Court imposed restrictions preventing the NSPCA from filming, photographing or documenting any animal cruelty during the planned loading of more than 53,000 animals for live export on the vessel Al Messilah.

This was about the fourth time in as many years that the NSPCA had policed the conditions under which animals were exported by ship from East London to Kuwait.

The magistrate’s court had granted permission for only four of 10 available NSPCA inspectors to board the ship.

But it ruled they were not in any way to document the examination of the animals or to inspect and take pictures of video footage for the purposes of prosecution of any detected cruelty offences.

The court had also ordered both the NSPCA and animal exporter Al Mawashi to pay their own court costs.

Judge Zamani Nhlangulela and acting judge L Ellis found that in limiting the NSPCA’s right to document and photograph the conditions on the ship, the magistrate had not appreciated the NSPCA’s legal duty to police, investigate and prosecute offences of cruelty against animals.

Nhlangulela said that while the high court’s decision had no practical effect on the 2023 export, it was in the public interest to make a decision for purposes of NSPCA action in cases of future live animal export.

He said the NSPCA was “entitled to police actions of cruelty to animals by investigations and, where necessary, prosecute those persons who ill-treat animals”.

It could not fulfil this mandate if inspectors were prevented from gathering visual and documentary evidence — especially in large-scale, high-risk operations such as live export.

Nhlagulela upheld the NSPCA’s appeal and also ordered Al Mawashi to pay all the legal costs.

The NSPCA this week welcomed the judgment saying it had “decisively strengthened its authority to prevent cruelty to animals during live export by sea”.

It said in a statement that the judgment had issued “a powerful affirmation of the NSPCA’s constitutional and statutory mandate”.

“This judgment offers vital certainty for the monitoring of export vessels departing South African ports,” NSPCA chief operating officer Grace de Lange said.

“It affirms that the NSPCA’s powers must be interpreted in a manner that gives real effect to the purpose of the Animals Protection Act and the constitutional value placed on animal welfare.”

