POLL | Will Trump’s attempt to bully Ramaphosa muddy waters as our G20 Presidency reaches an end?

While the Trump administration’s tariff hikes have dominated headlines this year, a significant power play is quietly unfolding in Africa.

Tensions are rising as Washington reportedly warns Pretoria it will oppose any G20 summit declaration if it’s issued without US agreement.

In a diplomatic note, the US stated it “opposes issuance of any G20 summit outcome document without US agreement”.

But South Africa isn’t backing down. “We are working towards a declaration formed from the consensus that will be reached by countries who are here and fully participating,” says Pretoria.

Meanwhile, voices in the South African government insisted “the US can’t boycott a meeting and dictate its outcomes”.

Foreign ministry officials argue that if coercion from an absent power becomes acceptable, it’s “a recipe for the breakdown of collective action”.

Others say the US is simply trying to strong-arm its way back in. “There can be no declaration without us,” the US warned.

