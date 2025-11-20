Small towns and rural districts have to be included in development plans, says minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, alongside Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, briefs the media during the Eastern Seaboard Development Investment Summit in Libode on Wednesday.

SA’s future cannot be shaped only in its major metros but must also be written in its “small towns, coastal communities and rural districts”, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa was speaking on Wednesday at Dan’s Country Lodge in Libode during an engagement session aimed at profiling regional investment opportunities within the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative.

The project is a long-term plan to develop a new smart city and stimulate large-scale investment along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coastline.

Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2021, the flagship initiative aims to link economic opportunities across four district municipalities in the neighbouring provinces, while addressing long-standing spatial and economic marginalisation.

Speaking to representatives from all three spheres of government, the private sector and traditional leadership, Hlabisa said the ESD provided a historic opportunity to tackle the structural legacy of apartheid geography.

He said the initiative aimed “to correct the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, to create new economic hubs and to build a future where opportunity is not only confined to urban centres, but where they are also extended to our rural communities and rural towns”.

Hlabisa said catalytic projects had already been packaged across several sectors including water, the ocean economy, agriculture and industrial development.

“The development of our economy must not leave our people behind.

“Our people must not be just the labourers in our country’s economy,” he said.

“Everybody must take an opportunity to explore the opportunities to invest.

“Even our traditional leaders should not be bystanders watching development in their areas but become part and parcel of it, it must be the people who make money out of this development.”

Hlabisa said the coastal belt between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal was “an area characterised by the poorest of the poor”, but that the ESD could shift that reality.

He said the project was being positioned not only for domestic investors.

“We are looking even at a global stage. The G20 heads of state will be in SA on Saturday and Sunday, and they must see an investment destination.”

Communities themselves needed to take the initiative and champion development efforts.

The government would intensify engagements with traditional leadership, followed by a session with investors on how the coastal corridor could be reshaped into a competitive economic zone.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the ESD had moved steadily from concept to implementation since 2021.

“Development is not an event — it’s a process.

“This began in an embryonic stage, and now we are calling it an investment session, where we are able to create a platform for an interaction between the public sector and the private sector,” he said.

“The public sector is showcasing the kind of package projects that are ready for business to invest in.”

Mabuyane said municipalities had a key role to play in driving local strategies, particularly around ocean economy projects and the rollout of small harbours.

“We need more resources. We need more equipment. It’s useless to give our people permits if we don’t give them fishing boats,” he said.

“We believe this project will help us completely change the socioeconomic outlook of this part of the country such as OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo, which are the poorest districts in the country.”

Improved road infrastructure, he said, would help unlock the region’s potential.

Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) chief executive Mapatane Kgomo said planning work had been completed, including a regional spatial development framework, transport and infrastructure master plans, and a renewable energy feasibility study.

“We are now in the process of conducting project preparation for some of the catalytic projects that have been identified, mainly on water and sanitation, because that’s one of the key sectors that will definitely unlock development and investment,” she said.

Kgomo said development finance institutions, commercial banks and the private sector had shown interest, and a fully fledged investment summit would be held in 2026.

National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders acting chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso said traditional leaders supported the project.

“We can see progress thus far, and appreciate the work that has been done because it seeks to dismantle the apartheid government’s spatial planning,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to not being bystanders and spectators in our communities.”

Daily Dispatch