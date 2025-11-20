‘We do not want another Enyobeni-like tragedy’ — Nqatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAFETY FIRST: Pupils in the Eastern Cape have been warned to stay away from 'pens-down' parties where alcohol is consumed.

With the first group of pupils having already finished their final exams, authorities in the Eastern Cape are gunning for “pens-down” parties.

Community safety and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha issued a stern warning on Thursday against pupils hosting or attending the end-of-term parties, where alcohol is often consumed.

Some pupils finished their final exams this week, with more to follow, raising fears that many youngsters would disregard the warnings of their parents and teachers and flock to the bashes.

The June 2022 Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London’s Scenery Park, which claimed the lives of 21 young people, highlighted the importance of clamping down on the parties.

“Police will be monitoring all hotspot areas and we strongly advise against hosting such events in the province,” Nqatha said.

“We do not want to see another tragic incident like the one at Enyobeni Tavern.”

Nqatha urged parents, guardians and community members to ensure young people did not host or attend the parties.

He vowed that no pens-down bashes would be permitted, adding that police were prepared to arrest anyone involved.

