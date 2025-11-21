AT THE BEACH | ‘Elegance meets the glide’ in mommy and baby bump surf session

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anja in cross step. Walking the board has a specific protocol in longboarding.

“It’s a rare occurrence when you see a woman riding a proper single-fin longboard.

“But when you do, and it is done right, it’s one of the most beautiful forms of surfing there is.

“This is where elegance meets the glide in the lady slide.” —Sprout, surf documentary (2004) by Thomas Campbell.

I have to say I am in agreement with the above narrative.

This commentary precedes the women’s longboarding section in Campbell’s documentary celebrating all manner of surfers and surf craft across planet Earth.

There is something special about femininity in conjunction with the ocean and the graceful flow of single-fin longboarding.

Along with the ballet of cross-stepping across the deck, knees together and hips kicked forward in a hang 10 ride, the female form seems to align well with board curves and wave curves.

The documentary’s commentary rings true to many.

This is not to say I am unimpressed with Corey Colapinto in Finstinct, with his rail grab/fade right, go left/cross step bottom turn or Bob Mactavish’s Dedicated to craft, or Alex Knost, Steven Sawyer, Sam Christensen, but somehow, women’s longboarding has a special element of class to it.

Thus, recently at Nahoon Reef when soon mom-to-be Anja Bartleman paddled out, I was pleased to enjoy her company along with her husband Welman.

Anja is just into her third trimester so it was a mommy and baby bump surf session.

“I love being pregnant. There have been no complications,” Anja said.

Anja and hubby are expecting a little girl already named Mira.

In the ancient classical language of Sanskrit, Mira means ocean, peaceful or sea.

The happy couple are amused to tell me that Anja fell pregnant in JBay in May at the SA Longboard Surfing Championships 2025.

From conception, and by name, Mira has a strong connection with the ocean already.

Mom Anja is acting and theatre qualified with an honours in cabaret and sometimes plays piano and sings to baby in the womb. A fortunate child indeed.

Way back in 1980, I had a friend, Anton Rosseau, whose dad was a doctor.

Dad explained to his son that sometimes pregnant women feel a bit unhappy with their shape and the fact that they no longer fit into their bikini. “Not pretty?” asked the son.

“No!,” insisted Dr Rosseau, quite the opposite.

He explained that pregnant women are the most beautiful women in the world. Their skin glows and their hair radiates.

I have never forgotten this.

And so I watched Anja ride a few waves with Mira. She sat cautiously wide on the inside and caught a few gentle rollers.

“I am just taking things a little slower,” she said, “Not every wave needs to be surfed.

“Sometimes I am just sitting out there being peaceful.”

I noticed her riding the easy ones with a gentle dismount to a sitting position after each ride, then a careful lie down and a leisurely paddle back out to her selected easy take off position.

“I can feel my weight distribution is different in my ride now,” she said.

Speaking of motherhood, she said: “I can’t wait to meet little Mira.

“I wonder what her personality is going to be like?”

This writer too.

Lord bless little Mira and give me more days at the beach to watch her grow up.

I have said it before, it is a blessing to be an older surfer and watch at close hand, the joy and the beauty of these seasons that pass.

I am sitting in the water right in the middle of it and catching a ride every now and then too.

The due date for Welman, Anja and Mira is January 24.

Amen for a beautiful birth.