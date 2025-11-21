E-hailing drivers want operating licences fast-tracked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a bid to secure their jobs and provide a safer e-hailing service, drivers handed a memorandum to the provincial transport department asking that their operating licences be fast-tracked.

The operators previously used double discs, their car licences and the vehicle’s roadworthy certificate.

But this did not ensure passenger safety as anyone with a car and a licence could sign up as an e-hailing driver.

The National Land Transport Amendment Act, introduced in September, recognised the e-hailing system as a mode of public transport no longer operating outside the law.

But this meant drivers needed more than just the double discs.

The Act requires that e-hailing operators have operating licences, which are essential for people who operate a commercial transportation service in which people are charged for transport.

Eastern Cape E-hailing Association spokesperson Mbulelo Myaleni said they wanted the department to fast-track the process of printing and releasing operating licences.

“The e-hailing companies were given 180 days to comply with the new laws, and we don’t want a situation where we are left outside [unemployed] and the companies comply with the new regulations.

“So we came here today because we wanted [to be sure] that when these companies — which communicate with us on the phone — want us to provide them with the operating licences, we can, and that we are not blocked from working because of licences arriving late.”

Eastern Cape E-hailing Association chair Dumisani Peter presented the memorandum to Phelo Mqingwana, Amathole director of the provincial transport department.

The memorandum called for, among other things, the establishment by the department of a local response unit to deal with the violence e-hailing drivers often face — an issue that prevails across the country.

Myaleni said the operating licences would do more than just keep the drivers employed; it would add an extra layer of protection, leading to fewer conflicts between the e-hailing and taxi sectors.

“Once the operating licences are out, they will help bring order as to how many e-hailing cars are operating in the province.

“There will be 600 cars operating in East London and 1,000 in Mthatha.

“These operating licences will go a long way to introducing proper structure and order.”

Under the new Act, drivers found to be operating illegally face fines of up to R100,000 or jail time of up to two years.

The final day for e-hailing companies to comply with the new Act is March 12, which is 180 days from September 12, when the Act was passed.

E-hailing drivers have been scrambling to ensure department processes do not prohibit them from being able to continue to work once the law takes effect.

