EC family plans a funeral on the very weekend their son was meant to begin his manhood journey

What was meant to mark the beginning of Iminathi Mazamisa’s journey into manhood has instead become the reason his family is preparing to bury him.

The 18-year-old from Peddie, Eastern Cape, was killed just days before he was due to enter initiation school, a rite of passage his family had painstakingly prepared for since the start of the year.

Preparations had been finalised for Mazamisa to start his initiation next weekend. Instead, his family must now lay him to rest.

During the initiation season, boys from different villages often clash in stick-fighting battles seen as tests of strength and readiness for manhood. But Mazamisa never made it to that stage.

He was attacked by boys from Gcinisa village in Peddie, whom the family said were armed with axes and machetes.

Family devastated after brutal attack

Speaking to TimesLIVE, his aunt, Noxolo Mangwane, 47, said the family is shattered.

“He was supposed to go for the initiation last year, but because of financial problems, it was postponed. As a family, we started preparing for this traditional ceremony at the beginning of this year. It was only a day before his attack that his mother brought his clothes for ubukrwala (initiate),” she said.

Mangwane said Mazamisa had gone with three friends to Bell, where a cow had been slaughtered.

“On their way back, they were attacked by boys from Gcinisa village, a village they had to pass on their way home. The three boys managed to run away but realised later that their friend was left behind,” she said.

When the boys returned, they found him lying in a pool of blood.

Mangwane believes the attackers targeted him because he was known to be a strong stick-fighter.

“They went for his head because he didn’t have multiple injuries on his body, except for a fractured arm and leg. They knew what they were doing; the aim was to kill him. After they hurt him, they poured water on him,” she said.

Fight for his life in the hospital

Mazamisa’s friends called for help. He was rushed to Nompumelelo Hospital before being airlifted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London due to the severity of his injuries.

He spent three days in the ICU before being moved to high care.

“Doctors told us that even if he recovered, his life would never be the same. But we had hope because he would respond to voices by opening his eyes or moving his arm,” Mangwane said.

Mazamisa died a week after being admitted.

“He was fed on a drip. What those boys did has truly hurt us as a family. He did not deserve to die like a dog,” she said.

Calls for action from child rights activists

Petros Majola, of the Khula Community Development Project, urged government, traditional leaders and chiefs to intervene urgently.

“It is very sad boys are killing each other in this manner. We all have a responsibility to take action and stop these brutal killings. We should speak to our children and remind them not to kill each other,” he said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed a murder case is under investigation.

“Police were summoned to a scene where a young man was beaten by a group of young men from the Gcinisa administrative area. He was taken to the hospital and passed away on Monday,” Mawisa said.

No arrests have been made.

