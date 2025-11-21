GIG GUIDE
November 21-29
Friday
- Khumbul’Ekhaya is a cultural and entertainment festival at the Jan Smuts Stadium, from 5pm to 4am on Saturday, featuring performances from popular artists including Casper Nyovest, Major League DJs, Kelvin Momo, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, Professor, Spectacular and DJ Naves. General phase 1 and promo tickets starting at R100, general phase 2 tickets at R200 and VIP tickets at R500 are available at computicket: https://computicket-boxoffice.com/e/khumbulekhaya-K0Kkaw or call 086-191-1297.
- The annual Christmas Market at St Andrews Lutheran Church in East London will be held until Saturday November 22 and again from November 24-29, between 9am and 3pm each day. Located at 50 Park Avenue in North End, this event offers visitors a selection of traditional German Christmas treats, including stollen and Christmas biscuits, along with a variety of decorations, wreaths and other items. For additional information, contact Bettina at 083-295-0506.
- The Own Haven Housing Association’s annual fundraising golf day at Olivewood Golf Estate is aimed at raising money for community development initiatives run by Own Haven’s charity, Intervolve. The day begins with a shotgun start at 10am. There are several ways to participate, including entering a four-ball team, which costs R3,000 and includes golf for four players, a shared golf cart, a halfway meal and a contribution to the charity. Participation in this event qualifies as corporate social investment (CSI), earns BEE recognition points, and may be eligible for Section 18A Tax Certificates. For further inquiries or to get involved, you can contact kim@ownhaven.co.za
Saturday
- Hobby Crafts Berea is hosting a watercolour workshop with local artist Barbara Manning, at R300 a person. The session will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Shop 10, Berea Mall, 16 Pearce Street, Berea. The all-inclusive cost for the workshop is R300, covering all necessary materials. Bookings can be made either by calling the store on 043-727-1297 or by sending a WhatsApp message to 071-328-8271.
- Hobby Crafts Crossways is hosting a “Paint a Canvas” workshop from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Shop 9, Crossways Village Centre, Schafli Road, East Coast. Participants can choose between an A4 canvas option for R220, or an A3 canvas for R289, with both options including all necessary materials and instructor-led guidance. Bookings can be made by calling 043-065-0885 or sending a WhatsApp message to 082-836-7206.
Friday
- Groove through time at the Ultimate Decades Party, hosted at Gonubie Manor Wedding Venue, located on East Coast Resorts Road (R102), Gonubie. The party kicks off at 7pm and ends at 2am on Saturday, a musical journey through the greatest hits of various decades. For ticket information, or general inquiries, contact Amy on 060-749-5812
Saturday
- A beading workshop is scheduled to take place at Hobby Crafts Berea from 9.30am to 12.30pm, where attendees can learn to create bracelets and a matching necklace. The cost for the workshop is R150, but participants are required to buy their own materials separately. To book a spot, call 043-727-1297 or send a message via WhatsApp to 071-328-8271.
- Berlin November Horse race. The event includes horse racing, fashion shows, live music, and traditional arts and cultural activities. Catch performances from Mjolisi, Ziyanda Tshangana Zintle Kwaaiman, Butho Vuthela, Pastor The DJ, DJ Mjazz, Luckeez , Mashava, DJ Nature, Chinzo, DJ Bukho, NGU X, Minister Nathi B, Babe-Zee, Cyfa Dance, Nkazie the DJ, Ranny T, Culture Beat Dancer and Nkwalis Dance Group on the Open Stage. Entry to the Open Stage event is free, though there is a R50 fee for a cooler box, and parking costs R100, including cooler box fee. Attendees are invited to celebrate music, culture and community at the event. For more details and inquiries, contact 081- 416-5880. Tickets for Lounge access and VIP packages to the horseracing are available for purchase via Computicket or Webtickets.
- Join the community at the Festival of Senses hosted by the East London Hindu Society at the Beacon Bay Country Club. This one-day festival runs from 10am to 3pm. Entry is R10. Stalls will feature items such as crystals, henna services, Eastern attire and accessories, offering a rich cultural experience for all attendees. For further information and updates, follow the East London Hindu Society Facebook page or the Beacon Bay Country Club Facebook page, or contact 082-304-0471, 082-788-2531 or 083-310-0345.
