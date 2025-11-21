WATCH | Hundreds take to East London streets in Women for Change march against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UNITED STAND: Quigney came to a standstill as hundreds of East London residents, carrying purple balloons or wearing purple items of clothing, marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

East London residents took to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of unity against gender-based violence (GBV), joining the national Women for Change movement in a march from City Hall to the Baby Lee Jegels Recreational Park.

Streets in the city came to a halt as hundreds of people, including survivors, activists, community organisations, students and families, marched in solidarity, calling for an end to the rising levels of violence against women and children.

The march, organised as part of the Women for Change national campaign, aimed to raise awareness, demand government accountability and honour victims of femicide and abuse.

Speaking at the gathering, organisers said the march was a reminder that communities would not remain silent while violence continued to claim the lives of women and children daily.

Organsier, Roberta Vermaak, said November was also the month when the 16 days of activism against GBV campaign kicked off annually.

“The activism is not ending, I am starting to work with organisations that will be mobilising programmes, where we will be teaching men, women and children what to do when they feel they are being violated.”

Vermaak said this would also increase awareness in Buffalo City.

Participants in Friday’s march held placards stating “No Means No,” “Stop Killing Women,” and “Enough Is Enough.”

Emotional testimonies were shared along the route, with many survivors calling for stronger policing, harsher sentencing, and more support services for victims.

Several speakers said GBV was a national emergency that required urgent action from government, law enforcement and communities.

“This is no longer something we can ignore. Every week there is another woman or child killed.

“We are marching so that government hears us, and so that survivors know they are not alone,” said one participant.

The march concluded at the Baby Lee Jegels Recreational Park, where organisers held a programme of speeches, performances and prayers in remembrance of those lost to GBV.

Activists vowed to continue the fight, with calls for more community-led safety initiatives, improved police visibility, stronger support systems for survivors, and continuous public pressure to ensure accountability.

