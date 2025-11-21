R496m fund to roll out early learning for 115,000 children in KZN, Limpopo, Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Details of the new initiative will be spelt out at a launch event in Midrand on December 1.

A R496m early childhood care and education outcomes fund will finance learning interventions for 115,000 children in three provinces over three years.

This is in line with the government’s “thrive by five” goal.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this year announced an additional R10bn investment for registered crèches over the next three years to raise the daily subsidy from R17 to R24 per child.

The details of the new initiative, under the helm of the basic education department in partnership with the Education Outcomes Fund and a coalition of local and international partners, will be spelt out at a launch event in Midrand on December 1.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said: “This is about ensuring that where you’re born doesn’t determine whether you’re ready for school. Every child in South Africa deserves the best possible start, and this fund is a major step toward making that a reality.”

An estimated 1.3-million children aged three to five are not enrolled in an early learning programme, and only 42% of those who do attend are developmentally on track.

The decision to focus the fund’s interventions in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape is because these are the provinces where access to quality early learning remains among the lowest.

The following implementing partners have been selected:

SmartStart;

the Early Learning Resource Unit;

The Unlimited Child;

Ntataise; and

Impande

TimesLIVE