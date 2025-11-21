Rapist dad drops bail bid after allegedly assaulting daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mthatha father, out on parole after he was convicted of raping his daughter when she was a minor, has abandoned his application for bail after being arrested and accused of assaulting her with a bush knife.

It is understood that the 50-year-old was released on parole in 2023 after serving 15 years of his 20-year sentence.

The complainant, now believed to be in her 20s, is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital.

Her father — who cannot be named to protect her identity — appeared briefly in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday when he was due to apply for bail.

However, he told the court he was abandoning his application.

During his brief appearance, heavily armed correctional services officers were in court while relatives of the young woman and the accused and community members were in the gallery.

The man was arrested on November 13 and made his first court appearance the next day.

It is understood that the complainant’s father is accused of choking her and beating her with the knife, repeatedly saying he was exorcising her.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “According to the report, it is alleged that the [complainant] was assaulted and strangled by her father, telling her that he was taking demons out of her body.

“A case of assault was opened and he was arrested on November 13. He appeared before the Mthatha magistrate’s court on November 14.

“The investigation is continuing.”

Mawisa said a separate case of rape had been opened against the man in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred between November 7 and 8.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the ongoing investigation.

“No arrest has been made in this case.”

The assault case was postponed for further investigation and the man, who was remanded in custody, is due back in court on November 25.

A relative of the father, who supported the complainant’s family, said they were happy he had dropped his bail application.

She said the daughter had visited her father’s home when the alleged attack happened.

“He raped the child when she was young, and we were worried that he would do this to other children.

“We are happy he abandoned bail,” she said.

