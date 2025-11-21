Services will be easier to access with completion of Mqanduli centre, says MEC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mqanduli government office precinct is more than 90% complete and will significantly improve access to government services for rural communities in the OR Tambo district.

This was the word from infrastructure MEC Siphokazi Lusithi.

She conducted a site inspection and media tour on Wednesday, outlining progress, remaining challenges and the broader purpose of the R155m development.

The multi-storey precinct will house four departments — social development, agriculture and agrarian reform, co-operative governance and traditional affairs, and education — in one administrative hub.

Lusithi said consolidating services was intended to end years of travel between towns for basic assistance.

“This precinct will reduce the cost of travelling for people who need to access services.

“It will lessen the inconvenience for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

“Multiple services under one roof will make government accessible, efficient and responsive,” she said.

She linked the project to the province’s long-term plan to address entrenched inequalities in rural areas.

“These areas were deliberately designed as underdeveloped spaces of poverty. Today, we are witnessing transformation.

“We are building something new in a rural town that was once overlooked.”

Lusithi said this was “a clear message to our people that their government sees them and prioritises our rural majority”.

The project has employed 95 people at various stages, including artisans, local labourers and graduates who received training on site.

Local and women-owned small businesses also participated.

Lusithi said this was integral to the project.

“We saw more young women taking on roles in the building sector. This reinforces our commitment to gender inclusion and youth empowerment.”

Public works and infrastructure department head Phucuka Penxa said the provincial government was working toward integrated administrative hubs across districts as part of a wider shift in planning.

“What we are trying to achieve as government is to bring departments in a district under one roof to achieve economies of scale and bring services closer to communities.”

She said similar plans were under way for future precincts, including the Bhisho office precinct.

Penxa said the department had firm commitments on gender and youth participation.

“There is a unit in the department that monitors whether we are meeting gender and youth targets.

“The diversity you see here today — women, youth and local SMMEs involved — shows the commitment is real.”

She acknowledged the project faced challenges but said they had been managed.

“We are happy with the progress. Yes, there were challenges, but they are challenges we managed to overcome.

“If it were not for the commitment of the contractor and the SMMEs, we would not have achieved the progress we see today.”

Lusithi and Penxa highlighted a cost saving of more than R28m achieved by using internal engineers, architects and project managers rather than outsourcing.

She said this demonstrated the province’s capacity to manage major projects.

“This saving proves that we have the technical capacity within the government.

“It shows we can reduce reliance on external consultants and stretch every rand to deliver more services,” she said.

A key outstanding issue is parking. The site currently accommodates about 50 vehicles, which is insufficient for the departments to be based there.

Penxa said additional state-owned land had been identified but was illegally occupied, and legal processes were under way.

“We are dealing with the issue of illegal occupation on the land earmarked for parking.

“Once the legal processes are completed, parking development will proceed.”

Penxa said the precinct included upgraded digital infrastructure.

“The ICT systems we are installing are aligned with what we want to see in modern government service delivery.

“The digital infrastructure on site is responsive to today’s needs.”

The official opening date will be announced once compliance and parking issues are resolved.

Lusithi said: “This project is not just a building. It is a promise kept.”

