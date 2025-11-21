News

Suspected robber killed in Qonce shooting

Despatch police are investigating a double murder after two men were shot dead at Kingstown informal settlement
The shooting incident is being investigated by police. (CHARNSIT RAMYARUPA/123RF)

A robbery suspect was shot dead while he and his accomplice allegedly tried to rob a security guard of his firearm in Qonce on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the guard was waiting for a colleague at the corner of Maclean and Downing Streets when he was allegedly attacked.

“Two unknown men approached the security guard who was standing outside watching the vehicles,” Mawisa said.

“They tried to rob him of his firearm and he [allegedly] fired three shots and killed one suspect while the other one ran away.”

A man in his 30s died on the scene.

A case of attempted robbery and an inquest docket were opened for investigation.

