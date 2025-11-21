Traditional leaders march to Bhisho demanding pension, medical aid and other benefits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Front row: Inkosi Xhanti Bambilizwe Sigcawu (Chairperson: Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders); Inkosi Zanokhanyo Diliza, Nkosikazi Nosizwe Magodla, Inkosi Ngwenyathi Dumalisile Back Row: Inkosi Zanenkululeko Salakuphathwa and Inkosi Gcinisizwe Mqalo (Deputy Chairperson: ALHTKL)

Eastern Cape traditional leaders left behind their royal regalia this week and took to the streets outside the premier’s office in Bhisho, demanding that the provincial government extend fringe benefits afforded to other public office bearers to them as well.

About 60 traditional leaders under the Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (ALHTKL) travelled from East London to Bhisho to hand over a petition to premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office.

They plan to return on Tuesday to press their demands.

At the centre of their demands is that they be provided with pensions, medical aid and related benefits.

ALHTKL chair Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu said traditional leaders had waited decades for fair treatment.

“For over 30 years, we have been engaging the government in boardrooms, but now decided to picket and petition the premier.

“We are not just ceremonial figures. We are stakeholders in the development of our communities and we deserve to be treated as such,” he said.

When they arrived at the premier’s office, Mabuyane was in Mthatha.

“We handed the petition to his representative.

“The premier called to say that the demands were among the issues already being addressed …

“He promised to come back to us with a full response and assured us that our demands were being taken seriously,” Sigcawu said.

But he said traditional leaders were no longer satisfied with assurances.

“We have heard it all before, and we are determined to see real action.

“The protest is just the beginning.

“We will come back with all our headmen, headwomen, sub-headmen, other royals and some members of our communities.”

Their petition follows a failed EFF motion in the Bhisho legislature calling for the extension of benefits to traditional leaders.

In the petition, leaders said the provincial government continued to deny them fringe benefits despite the National Assembly supporting benefit equality.

They argued that their exclusion undermined their constitutional recognition.

They said the denial had resulted in financial vulnerability on retirement or incapacity, erosion of the status of traditional leadership and the marginalisation of rural communities.

It also weakened the ability of traditional leaders to support development and stability in areas where they were often the primary governance structure.

They said the Public Office Bearers Act provided a clear basis for inclusion.

“Traditional leaders perform public governance functions comparable to many office bearers who receive full benefits.

“The constitution guarantees equality and prohibits discrimination.

“Denying benefits to traditional leaders while providing them to other office bearers constitutes unequal treatment.”

They also argued that traditional leadership remained central to rural governance.

“The ANC-led government has repeatedly affirmed the importance of traditional leaders, yet refuses practical measures that restore dignity and ensure institutional sustainability,” they said.

The petition calls for legislative amendments to fully include traditional leaders under the Public Office Bearers Act, granting pension benefits, medical aid, housing allowances, travel and security allowances, and other benefits.

They also want a directive establishing an intergovernmental task team involving the Presidency, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, National Treasury and traditional leadership structures.

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said: “We were assured that the legitimate concerns of traditional leadership is supported and steps will be taken to address them.”

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the party supported benefits and working tools for traditional leaders.

He said the ANC caucus rejected the EFF motion because it was ”a clear attempt at grandstanding and scoring cheap political points”.

The premier’s office had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

