UN secretary-general commends SA G20 theme

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for Africa to be at the forefront of renewable energy development. File photo.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has commended South Africa’s G20 agenda and theme, arguing that it points the way to tackle global challenges.

Speaking at the G20 venue at Nasrec on the eve of the leaders’ summit, he said that he would impress upon the heads of state in attendance to ensure that Africa is at the heart of this clean energy revolution.

He also called for peace around the world, saying he would address the wars on the continent, in Europe and the Middle East.

Addressing the wars in the DRC and Sudan, Guterres said it was time for the countries of the region to work together and deliver the peace that people across the region desire.

He added that there needs to be a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly.

Guterres said his message to the G20 leaders was simple - saying he would tell them that now is the time for leadership and vision.

He said the world’s largest economies, most notably those in the G20, can hold enormous influence to ease suffering and ensure that economic growth is widely shared and the world set on a better, more peaceful future.

Guterres said this year’s theme — solidarity, quality and sustainability, points the way. He said he would call on G20 members to use their leverage to meet the action that is needed.

“First, we need economic action. Developing countries, in particular in Africa, are suffering from a perfect storm, a shrinking fiscal space, crushing debt burdens and the global financial architecture that is failing to support or even represent them adequately,” he said.

“Africa has been a double victim of colonialism, first through centuries of exploitation and plunder, and then again when international institutions were created, most African countries ... voices were absent from the table. Today, Africa remains woefully underrepresented across global institutions, and these must change.”

Guterres said that he will also urge G20 members to move up their commitments during the Financing for Development Conference to unlock more finance for developing countries, to triple the lending power of multilateral development banks and increase their role in leveraging more private finance to ease debt burdens.

G20 should help developing countries strengthen their capacity to mobilise domestic resources and to build trade bridges to developing countries, especially in Africa, which find themselves at the bottom of value chains or locked out of trade opportunities.

He commended South Africa for commissioning a “bold report” on global inequality.

Guterres also touched on climate change, arguing that action was needed as countries have failed to keep temperatures to a 1.5-degree rise limit. He said science showed that the temporary overshoot above this limit is now inevitable.

“Developed countries must keep their promises by doubling adaptation finance to at least $40bn this year.”

That finance for developing countries for a just transition must be scaled up beyond 2025 by mobilising the $300bn US dollars per year by 2035, he said.

“Africa should be at the heart of this clean energy revolution. The continent holds immense solar and wind potential, but lacks the investments needed to harness them. Just energy transition must also mean to entirely electrify Africa, powering homes, schools, clinics and industries and creating decent jobs for its young people.”

