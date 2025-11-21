WATCH | Woman arrested in connection with murders of Thembisa principal, admin assistant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest to Sowetan, saying the woman was arrested on Wednesday.

Gauteng police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the murders of a principal and an admin assistant at Inxiweni Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

“I can confirm a 26-year-old woman has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Thembisa court on November 21,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nozibele Tabu, 58, the principal, and administrative assistant Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were said to be preparing for a meeting scheduled to take place later this week when a gunman gained entry into the administration block and killed them on Tuesday.

Nevhuhulwi said police responded to the scene shortly after 4pm.

“On November 18 at about 4.15pm police received a complaint of a double murder at Inxiweni Primary School in Thembisa. On arrival they found two female bodies with gunshot wounds,” she said.

The circumstances of the shootings are unknown and pending further investigations.

Earlier it was reported one of the families of the deceased heard about their loved one’s passing on social media.

