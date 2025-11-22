Boy, 13, drowns after lifeguards left

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tragic incident unfolded at the Gonubie river mouth when three boys got into difficulty while swimming after Buffalo City Metro Municipality (BCMM) lifeguards had already left for the day. One of the boys, aged 13, drowned, while the other two survived.

According to eyewitnesses, the children entered the water on a day when seasonal lifeguards were not yet on full duty, as extended holiday-hour lifeguard services are only scheduled to begin in December.

BCMM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed the incident, saying the boys encountered trouble shortly after lifeguards had signed off.

“According to what we have gathered, three boys got into trouble while they were swimming at Gonubie Beach at a time when our lifeguards had already left. BCMM’s seasonal lifeguards will officially start in December, where they will be working extended hours”, Fuzile explained.

Fuzile said paramedics were dispatched to assist when two of the boys were found in need of attention.

“One of the boys required medical attention, while the other two were stable. Unfortunately, the one who needed urgent medical assistance did not make it,” he said.

He added that the children likely entered the water after the lifeguards had completed their shift.

Fuzile said:“These kids might have gone out while the guards had already left.”

BCMM extended condolences to the family of the deceased and urged residents to exercise extreme caution when swimming outside of supervised hours.

The municipality emphasised that full lifeguard deployment across beaches will be in effect from December as part of the festive-season safety plan.

