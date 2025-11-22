Chaos at court: Shebeshxt fans cause stir as rapper remains behind bars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shebeshxt is facing several charges after opening fire with a firearm in Limpopo recently.

Lekompo artist Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, will remain behind bars until Tuesday after his bail application was postponed at the Polokwane magistrate’s court.

The rapper is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Tensions escalated outside the courtroom, where crowds of devoted fans gathered in hopes of witnessing the proceedings. According to witnesses, chaos erupted when supporters pushed past reporters and attempted to force their way inside.

A video circulating on social media shows fans shoving, pushing and nearly trampling one another in a frantic attempt to enter the court building. Security and police were eventually deployed to restore order, with several supporters kicked out of the court precinct for refusing to disperse.

The rapper, who has amassed a massive following in Limpopo, remained composed as he was escorted back to the holding cells. He is set to return to court on Tuesday for the continuation of his bail application.

Social media reacts

The scenes outside court have sparked a wave of reactions online:

“This is wild. I get supporting your fave, but this was dangerous. Someone could’ve been hurt,” one user wrote.

“Shebeshxt’s influence is something else. These fans showed up like it’s a concert,” another commented.

A third user criticised the behaviour: “Court is not a playground. People need to respect the law and stop causing chaos.”

Others defended the fans’ passion, with one saying, “It just shows how much Limpopo loves this guy. They’ll stand with him no matter what.”

The video continues to circulate across platforms, fuelling debate about crowd control, fan culture and the rapper’s rising star power.