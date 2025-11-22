Second suspect arrested in Tembisa school double murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of the Tembisa school principal and the admin assistant who were murdered at the school premises.

Gauteng police revealed this while the first suspect, a 26-year-old woman who was arrested on Wednesday night, was still awaiting appearance at the Tembisa magistrate court on Friday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Friday) and is expected to appear before Tembisa magistrate’s court on a charge of murder with two counts. — Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng police spokesperson

“The second suspect has been arrested in connection to the double murder that happened on 18 November 2025 at Inxiweni Primary School.

“The 35-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Friday) and is expected to appear before Tembisa magistrate’s court on a charge of murder with two counts. Police investigations are ongoing on this matter,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Inxiweni Primary School principal, Nozibele Thapu, 58, and the admin assistant, Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were shot at work on Tuesday afternoon.

Sowetan