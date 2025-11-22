Stars shine at Soweto International Film Festival opening night

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Soweto Film Market and MTV Base kicked off the Soweto International Film Festival with a star-studded opening night on Thursday at the Soweto Theatre, celebrating African storytelling and spotlighting youth mental health.

The red carpet sizzled with big names including Dr Jerry Mofokeng, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Nambitha Mpumlwana, Godisamang Khunou, Kedibone Mokoena, and cast members from House of Zwide. MEC Matome Chiloane delivered a stirring address, followed by a powerful performance from global artist Ntunja. The night was hosted by the ever-dynamic Candice Modiselle.

Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana at the film festival (Supplied)

Guests were treated to an exclusive screening of the MTV Base documentary The People and Mental Health, directed by Emmy Award–winner Lebogang Rasethaba. The film offers an unfiltered look at mental-health struggles among South African youth.

“This collaboration is about creating spaces for reflection, understanding and action,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president & GM of Paramount Africa.

A thought-provoking panel discussion followed, featuring Twala, Rasethaba, Wame Jallow, Gontse Madumo, and co-writer Palesa Buyeye, moderated by Naledi Radebe.

Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala being interviewed on the red carpet (Supplied)

Festival Director Thapelo Motloung said the night underscored the festival’s mission to highlight authentic community stories while driving education and social impact.

“The Soweto International Film Festival has always existed to spotlight stories that mirror the heart of our communities. Partnering with MTV Base elevated our shared mission to inspire, educate and entertain while shedding light on issues that deeply affect our people. Our opening night was about more than just glamour it was about authentic storytelling.”

The 2025 festival promises a powerful line-up of films from across Africa and the diaspora celebrating the depth, vibrancy and heart of African cinema.