Zero-fee schools struggle as six provinces skip payment plan: Fedsas

Six of the country’s nine provincial education departments have been rapped over failure to pay resource allocations to schools.

The federation of school governing bodies said departments should pay the allocations to public schools twice a year, before May 15 and November 15. Schools use the money for expenses such as stationery and textbooks, water and electricity.

Only the provincial education departments of the Western Cape, North West and Free State made this month’s payment, said Fedsas CEO Jaco Deacon.

The pattern of incomplete or delayed payment repeats itself every six months without consequences for provincial heads of education and officials, he said.

“In the Northern Cape schools only received the first part of the 2025 payments at the end of the year. All previous payments were for monies owed from the 2024 budget. Schools in the province have received about 20% of the 2025 payments. This means the new school year will yet again start without schools receiving all payments due.”

In most \provinces there were at least partial payments, he said.

“Every cent counts at a no-fee school that only receives R8.77 per pupil per day. If 25% of the money is held back, the amount of R6.57 per child per day is a slap in the face of our children.”

Deacon said education expenditure is one of the biggest budget items approved by parliament.

“It is a disgrace that so little of the money reaches schools. We have to reconsider the clumsy, expensive structure with too many officials and too few teachers and too little support for schools.

“The victims are our vulnerable children.”

Deacon called on the basic education ministry to crack the whip under MECs and on the president to exercise an oversight role on premiers.

