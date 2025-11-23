BCM fashion show a bridge linking GBV fight with inclusion for all

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Models welcome guests at the 2025 BCM Fashion Show, held at BMW East London on Saturday evening, which celebrated deaf designers.

The third annual Buffalo City Metro fashion show, held at the Berea BMW showroom, became a powerful platform linking the national fight against gender-based violence with the province’s push for creative and economic inclusion.

The event notably celebrated the deaf community’s talent and the recent historic recognition of South African Sign Language as the country’s 12th official language.

Addressing the gathering, sports, arts, recreation and culture administration head, Nomathamsanqa Gobozi-Nibe, speaking a day after countrywide marches against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) on Saturday, said such demonstrations were “a reminder that the battle continues”.

Speaking on behalf of MEC Sibulele Ngogo, Gobozi-Nibe praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of GBVF as a national disaster, and highlighted the fashion show as a key initiative for nurturing local designers and growing the Eastern Cape’s fashion value chain.

“Our province’s legacy of excellence is reflected in global names like Laduma Ngxokolo and Sonwabile Ndamase, as well as Miss South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi and Qhawekazi Mazaleni,” she said.

Aligned with this year’s theme, Unity in Diversity, the event placed a strong focus on deaf designers and models.

Gobozi-Nibe announced that her department had partnered with DeafSA and designer Onwaba Mleve to train 12 deaf designers from Mdantsane in producing high-demand garments like schoolwear and workwear.

She urged private schools and businesses to procure directly from them so as to support real economic inclusion.

Furthering the commitment to inclusion, Gobozi-Nibe announced a provincial push for multilingualism, including a commitment that departmental events will always feature sign language interpreters, and that English-only signage will be phased out.

Echoing the theme of breaking barriers, former Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux shared her personal experience with hearing loss.

“When you’re deaf, or when you have any kind of disability, people expect you to aim only for survival.

“They don’t tell you to thrive. They don’t teach you to dream big,” she said.

Le Roux stated that her achievements are a direct challenge to the stereotypes and low expectations that society often places on people with disabilities.

In her address, BCM mayor Princess Faku celebrated the event’s growth, saying “communities thrive when everyone is included, recognised, and supported”.

Faku also highlighted the province’s ongoing success in cultivating talent, saying that nine local designers who completed a USAID mentorship a year ago are now seeing their work applied to city projects.

As we look ahead, she said, “let us continue building an inclusive, empowered, and thriving Eastern Cape, where every citizen can contribute, belong, and flourish”.

Gobozi-Nibe said this year’s show successfully demonstrated “fashion, creativity and inclusion stitched into one powerful story”.

