Deaf cricket takes off in Eastern Cape

Deaf pupils get their eye in ahead of an Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket training camp taking place on November 26 and 27 at Dale Junior School.

An eager, albeit inexperienced, group of deaf schoolchildren will gather at Dale Junior School on Wednesday and Thursday for the first-ever training camp for aspiring deaf cricketers.

All will hold high hopes of representing the Eastern Cape at the 2026 national deaf championships.

Pupils from St Thomas, Sive, Ifata and Reuben Birin schools for the deaf will come together under the watchful eyes of Bongani Rana, chair of the newly formed Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket Association, together with the national coach of the SA deaf cricket team, as well as two Border Cricket hub coaches.

SHARPENING UP: Deaf pupils sharpen their skills ahead of an Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket Association training camp at Dale Junior School on November 26 and 27. (SUPPLIED)

The presence of the high-calibre coaches at the camp presents a rare opportunity for deaf players, who will be looking to take full advantage of the challenge.

RICH PEDIGREE: Bongani Rana is filled with passion to assist young deaf people to realise their dream of representing their province in cricket. (SUPPLIED)

Rana, who lives in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), has high hopes for the Eastern Cape deaf side.

A product of Amacal’egusha rural cricket, he brings with him a rich pedigree in local cricket.

In addition, Rana holds a CSA Level 2 coaching qualification and has attained the prestigious level of being a Grade 3 umpire.

From 2018-2020, he was president of the Nobumba Cricket Board, after which he was elected as president of the Border Villages (Amacala’egusha) Cricket Union, serving in that capacity from 2020-2025.

“Rory Hickson (president of SA Deaf Cricket) invited me to attend the IPT in Bloemfontein last year, with the aim of exploring what is happening in deaf cricket.

“I also attended their AGM, representing the Eastern Cape. Following the IPT, Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket was officially registered and is recognised by CSA,” Rana said.

“My hope for the EC deaf team is that they will participate regularly in the IPT, where an SA team will be selected.

“They are deaf, but they are also fit to play. Why not give them a sporting chance, just the same as other provinces?”

There are 60 deaf players registered, 15 players from each school.

Rana is hoping to introduce mini cricket to these pupils with the aim of igniting a passion for cricket from a young age.

They are deaf, but they are also fit to play. Why not give them a sporting chance, just the same as other provinces? — BonBongani Rana, chair of the newly formed Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket Association

For Hickson, the establishment of the Eastern Cape Deaf Cricket Association is “a milestone that strengthens our commitment to growing the sport from grassroots to international level”.

“This new structure opens opportunities for local players to develop their skills and be part of a sustainable provincial pathway.

“We look forward to hosting the first Eastern Cape training camp, where our national coach will identify emerging talent and help build long-term development frameworks for the region.

“Our sincere thanks go to Cricket SA and Border Cricket for their invaluable support in creating these opportunities for deaf cricketers in the Eastern Cape.”

