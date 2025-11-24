East Londoners turn out in their numbers to march against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

East London residents took to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of unity against gender-based violence (GBV), joining the national Women for Change movement in a march from the City Hall to the Leighandre “Babe Lee” Jegels Recreational Park.

Streets in the city came to a standstill as hundreds of people, including survivors, activists, community organisations, students and families, marched in solidarity, calling for an end to the rising levels of violence against women and children.

The march, organised as part of the Women for Change national campaign, aimed to raise awareness, demand government accountability and honour victims of femicide and abuse.

Hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

Speaking at the gathering, organisers said the march was a reminder that communities would not remain silent while violence continued to claim the lives of women and children daily.

Organiser Roberta Vermaak said the 16 days of activism was starting in a few days.

“The activism is not ending, I am starting to work with organisations that will be mobilising programmes, where we will be teaching men, women and children what to do when they feel they are violated.”

Vermaak said working with such organisations would increase the awareness within the Buffalo City community and hopefully the government would assist.

Participants held placards reading, “No Means No,” “Stop Killing Women,” and “Enough Is Enough.”

On the sidelines of receiving the declaration from the G20 Social Summit in Boksburg on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence and femicide as a national crisis.

Hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

Masimanyane Women’s Rights International director Dr Lesley Ann Foster, however, believed the declaration was not a green light yet.

“The declaration is an uncertainty, because we did not hear what it actually means,” Foster said.

“I think we just have to wait and see what the government has to do.”

She said South Africans had to be prepared to do the deep work, because having marches did not change anything.

“We have to do the work of self-reflection, we have to look where women are placed in our society and ask ourselves a hard question about how do we bring change in those societies. We have to change the sciential norm,” she said.

University of Fort Hare GBV director Nobandla Moyo echoed Foster’s sentiments about the declaration being nothing special.

“We have been calling for this declaration at the time when the femicide rate was three women being killed in a day,” Moyo said.

“We have been calling for GBV to be considered a national crisis and to be considered an issue of national priority since 2018.”

If it is declared as a national disaster, then it pushes for more legal weight and requires that resources are involved

Moyo said though Ramaphosa has declared GBV as a national crisis, it should have been a national disaster.

“If it is declared as a national disaster, then it pushes for more legal weight and requires that resources are involved.”

As the number of women dying to GBV a day in SA now stood at 15, “we can no longer call it a crisis, but a disaster, and that requires that all efforts and resources go to dealing with the problem.”

Emotional testimonies were shared along the route, with many survivors calling for stronger policing, harsher sentencing and more support services for victims.

Ovayo Nesi expressed relief at GBV being declared a national crisis.

“It makes me happy that we are given the platform to share our experiences and expose the perpetrators.

“My case happened nine moths ago, where I was [allegedly] sexually assaulted during a traditional ceremony.

“The case is not going anywhere, but I have hope that something will prevail, since GBV has been declared as a national crisis.”

Hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

Several speakers emphasised that GBV was not only a social issue but a national emergency that required urgent action from the government, law enforcement and communities.

Rita Jegels, the mother of slain former woman boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, said she was overwhelmed by mixed emotions regarding the march ending at a recreational park named after her daughter, who was killed by a jealous boyfriend a few years ago.

“Seeing so many young people, especially women, stand up for their rights, makes me emotional, because it makes me think of my daughter who could have done the same thing, but was scared as her abuser threatened to harm her family.

“I noticed all the red flags with Leighandre, and I took a stand because she was scared of disclosing to us what was happening.

“She was forced by that man to move in with her and to consume alcohol.”

Residents who joined the march said they were frustrated by the ongoing GBV cases.

“This is no longer something we can ignore. Every week there is another woman or child killed,” one participant said.

“We are marching so that the government hears us and so that survivors know they are not alone.”

Activists vowed to continue the fight, with calls for more community-led safety initiatives, improved police visibility, stronger support systems for survivors and continuous public pressure to ensure accountability.

