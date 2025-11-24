Entrepreneur transforms farming with poultry venture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphosethu Nxibelo proudly stands beside his thriving poultry at Sydney Consult PTY LTD, a sustainable farming enterprise dedicated to providing quality and affordable chicken to the Mthatha community and beyond.

In Tabase, a village outside Mthatha, 34-year-old Siphosethu Nxibelo is redefining how communities access affordable and quality chicken meat.

As the founder of Sydney Consult, Nxibelo has turned a small-scale operation into a growing agribusiness that combines poultry production, crop farming, and farmer training.

Sydney Consult began informally in July 2017 when Nxibelo and his team purchased their first 100 day-old broilers.

The company was officially registered in 2018.

From the beginning, Nxibelo’s goal was to address two pressing issues in his community: limited access to consistent, quality chicken meat and a lack of awareness among consumers about the different types of poultry available.

“We started with just 100 broilers for our immediate community because there was a struggle to access good-quality meat.

“Over time, we saw that people didn’t know much about the types of chickens they wanted, so we decided to expand into different breeds.”

Today, Sydney Consult produces layers, broilers, and free-range chickens.

The company also engages in plant production, supplying spinach and butternut to popular Mthatha retailers.

What began as a small family initiative has evolved into a structured enterprise, employing three full-time workers and seasonal staff of up to 15 people, mostly young men and women from the local community.

Beyond poultry farming, the company provides training and support to other farmers, both in person and through online platforms.

Nxibelo and his team visit local farmers to offer technical guidance on poultry production, while online training allows emerging farmers to learn remotely about incubation, feeding, and disease management.

Despite its progress, Sydney Consult faces significant operational challenges. According to Nxibelo, rising input costs, particularly electricity, remain a major concern.

“Electricity is one of our biggest challenges because incubators and day-old chicken production depend on power.”

Infrastructure also poses difficulties. The lack of proper chicken houses, fencing, and machinery limits efficiency, especially during harsh weather conditions.

“Investing in infrastructure is like investing in the future.

“To employ more people and produce consistently, we need better machinery and proper facilities.”

Even with these challenges, the company has achieved notable milestones.

Nxibelo credits much of their recent growth to their partnership with the SAB (SA Breweries) Foundation, a programme supporting small businesses in SA.

Through this initiative, Sydney Consult received funding for machinery and capacity building.

“The foundation has helped us expand production capacity from 2,000 to potentially 12,000 day-old chicks, which allows us to look into supplying other regions of the Eastern Cape,” Nxibelo said.

The company also collaborates with Agro Academy, assisting with compliance processes, and Lura, which provides online agricultural training for farmers and households.

These partnerships form part of Nxibelo’s broader vision — to build a network of sustainable smallholders capable of feeding their communities while earning a living.

For Nxibelo, maintaining quality and freshness remains central to Sydney Consult’s operations.

“It’s about how we handle the chickens, the feed we use, and how we manage them from day one. By producing and growing them here on-site, we maintain value and quality.”

Nxibelo’s journey into agriculture was not a traditional one. Before starting Sydney Consult, he worked as a quantity surveyor.

He left his job to pursue poultry farming after saving enough money to start a business of his own.

Initially, he had considered livestock farming but opted for poultry due to frequent theft and the quicker turnover in production.

“Chickens offered faster results and allowed us to make an impact more quickly.”

While Nxibelo measures success by the company’s growth, he also values its social impact — especially in creating jobs for youth and women.

“Farming is hard, but it gives people income and skills.”

Reflecting on his journey, Nxibelo believes that passion and persistence are essential for anyone entering agriculture.

“Anyone starting needs to be passionate and find a support system. You won’t always make money at first, but if you stay motivated by your production, passion will follow.”

