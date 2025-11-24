Five people die in head-on crash between taxi and car

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MANGLED WRECKS: The taxi and the sedan after the deadly crash between eMaXesibeni and Kokstad.

Five people were killed instantly in a head-on collision involving a fully-loaded minibus taxi, part of a deadly spate of crashes that left nine people dead in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The accident, described as the worst by the provincial transport department, occurred on the N2 near Phakade between eMaXesibeni and Kokstad.

A Toyota Quantum and a Volvo sedan collided head-on, leaving five people dead on the scene and three others seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

In another incident, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a tow truck at the 40-Junction on the R61 near Tsomo, while a separate crash on the R63 near Maqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) claimed three more lives.

Provincial transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended condolences to the affected families, urging road users to change their behavior.

“Today’s tragic loss of nine lives is a painful reminder that our roads demand the highest level of vigilance from every one of us,” he said.

“Head-on collisions, such as the horrific crash on the N2 near Phakade, are among the most catastrophic because they allow no margin for error.”

Nqatha urged motorists to exercise patience, avoid dangerous overtaking and remain fully alert at all times.

The department is equally alarmed by the growing number of pedestrians being struck on the roads.

“The fatal crash near Tsomo shows once again that both motorists and pedestrians must share the responsibility for safety,” Nqatha said.

“Drivers must slow down in areas where people walk and pedestrians must avoid risky crossings and use designated areas wherever possible.”

The department raised concerns about road-user behaviour.

