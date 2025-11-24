Flourishing food garden initiative planting opportunities in Mdantsane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the garden projects that Mawande Mbelekane has helped establish in Mdantsane. The NMU graduate says he has partnered with various schools and other stakeholders to promote food security.

A grassroots initiative that has seen food gardens planted at numerous schools in Mdantsane could soon expand to another 40.

The Mdantsane Schools Greening & Agricultural Development Initiative was founded in 2023 by former agricultural sciences teacher Mawande Mbelekane.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June led to the Eastern Cape education department partnering with the initiative, while Vodacom and the provincial agriculture department have contributed seedlings and corporate social investment funding.

The agreement allows for fallow, underused school land to be rehabilitated for food production, while also opening the door for skills development, enterprise creation, and long-term economic opportunities for young people.

Mawande Mbelekane (SUPPLIED)

What began with just four schools has now expanded to 20 schools across Buffalo City which are already participating or preparing to join the programme.

Mbelekane said the long-term plan was to work with every school in Buffalo City metro, an effort supported by the education department’s district director.

“We are not just planting vegetables, we are planting opportunities.

“This movement started here in ward 20, and now it’s spreading.

“As an organisation rooted in Mdantsane, we want young people to see agriculture as a career of the future,” Mbelekane said.

Schools partner with the organisation by offering their unused land and in return receive 15% of all profits generated from the vegetables grown.

Those funds go towards infrastructure upgrades including painting, plumbing, and carpentry improvements delivered through a partnership with the Border Training Centre, which provides accredited artisan training.

This means the gardens don’t just feed pupils, they help equip young people with practical skills.

“We are building entrepreneurs, and we want to change the narrative of agriculture from survival to innovation and business.”

Vegetables grown through the initiative are supplied to the National School Nutrition Programme and sold to local markets through off-take agreements.

The organisation relies on a group of 30 volunteers.

The journey has not been without challenges, as Mbelekane acknowledges that some school governing bodies hesitate to allow external programmes to operate on their school premises, often because they do not immediately see the long-term benefits.

But attitudes are shifting as early results become visible.

“We are gaining momentum, and public-private partnerships are the way forward if we want a greener tomorrow for future generations.

“We want to make agriculture fashionable, and the youth must see that land is valuable, not just for ownership, but for creation, innovation, and livelihood — with the right support, a piece of soil can change a life,” he said.

One of the latest schools to join is SEK Mqhayi High School, where land clearing was completed last weekend.

Tractors are expected to begin preparing the fields for planting this week, and a formal stakeholder launch is scheduled for November 26.

SEK Mqhayi acting SOD Sithembiso Cekiso said the school had more than 3ha of unused land now being developed, not only for farming, but also for sports and recreation.

“This programme is going to change everything for us, because we will no longer struggle to afford groceries for the feeding scheme, and with the sports grounds being rehabilitated, learners will finally have after-school sports again,” he said.

“Those opportunities were neglected for years,” Cekiso said.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the partnership and said the initiative had already shown positive results in schools that received seedling donations from Vodacom.

Daily Dispatch