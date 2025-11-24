Former Springbok to bridge SA-Europe trade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tim Dlulane has gone from Loftus Versfeld, the home of the Blue Bulls rugby team, to the MHG Group’s boardroom in East London.

Former Springbok rugby player and current property developer Tim Dlulane has been appointed by Brussels Consulting as its official representative in SA.

He will be based in both Brussels and East London.

His portfolio is as broad as is his title: trade and investment, Africa-Europe market access connector, property development in SA and Europe and building collaboration with investors in Europe and SA.

Brussels Consulting is in the heart of the European Union and specialises in providing legal direction and market analysis to US-based startups.

The firm offers services related to general data protection regulation (GDPR) and cybersecurity, sustainability, and circular economy strategies.

By bringing essential updates from the EU to its clients, it aims to help businesses navigate the European market effectively.

Their expertise includes merger strategies and antitrust policy recommendations, benefiting a diverse range of clients.

“My role will include unpacking investment opportunities in Africa for European investors and development partners. The G20 Africa investment is likely to put a spotlight on both the property market and SA’s industrialisation and property development. European investors are looking at partnership investments and it’s my role to package them, establishing trade agreements across African countries.

“Brussels Consulting believes Africa contains the fastest-growing urban and consumer markets in the world with a projected GDP of US$4.5 trillion by 2030.

“Its research has revealed that digital transformation involving AI and tech adoption is accelerating and expected to create a digital economy in the region of $200bn by 2030.

“I look forward to contributing to the Brussels Consulting mission of strengthening the bridge between SA, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Europe.”

He recalled his time as a rugby player. “Rugby was my passion at school, which resulted in playing for the Blue Bulls. Coming second was not an option, and the fans rightfully demanded that the players give 110%, all the time.

“The lessons I learnt in the Blue Bulls jersey were invaluable, and I was fortunate in transferring them to the business world.”

In his early 20s, Dlulane was selected for the Springboks for the 2004 tour of the UK and played one game as a substitute. A serious injury cut short his playing days and he took up a rugby management career, including assistant manager for SA Rugby, during which he took the SA under-20 teams to two Junior World Cups — in Japan in 2009 and Argentina in 2010-2011.

Dlulane said he was always aware, after his injury, that the clock was ticking on his rugby management career, and that prompted him to do a sport management diploma with the SA Institute of Rugby, followed by a diploma in public relations. He became a team manager and was also head of public relations and marketing, dealing with sponsors and the media.

“The lessons I learnt playing for the Bulls and later in team management were invaluable, and I was fortunate in transferring them to the business world when I resigned to focus on my other business passion — identifying property opportunities and raising capital for new ventures.

“I am working on a few projects with potential for strong private public partnerships.”

Two people had major influences on his career.

“First my father, a professional soldier who rose to be a general. He demanded total commitment in whatever I did.

“The other was Barend van Graan, CEO of the Bulls. He was a teacher before going into rugby, and was an amazing mentor, patiently taking me through every step of management. I owe him a lot.

“The world of rugby at the top was tough, far harder than the armchair critics realise. Simply getting out of bed on a Sunday morning after top provincial games was a challenge.

“However, team management is also mentally demanding and is a great training for the rough and tumble of the business world.”

Dlulane speaks four languages: isiZulu, English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, his mother-tongue.

