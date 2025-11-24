Legal Aid lawyers buckling under pressure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public defenders of suspects accused of a range of serious crimes are buckling under the strain.

So dire is the situation that between the Bhisho high court and the East London circuit high court, there are just two Legal Aid practitioners handling scores of cases ranging from gender-based violence to aggravated robbery and murder.

The practitioners’ line manager, whose duty it is to oversee the delivery of Legal Aid services, manage the team and ensure that clients receive quality legal assistance, also has to do court cases.

This is while 12 public prosecutors are permanently stationed at the Bhisho high court and prosecutors from Makhanda travel, almost on a weekly basis, to prosecute cases in the East London high court.

The Dispatch understands that a hard-pressed Legal Aid South Africa is increasingly giving cases to private attorneys, working on a set tariff, on condition that they meet the basic requirements of representing clients in court.

It is further understood that a full day’s court appearance can cost up to about R2,000 for the judicare work provided by private attorneys.

A well-placed source said the situation was so dire that consulting clients in prison was a “luxury” for Legal Aid practitioners in the two courts.

They were being forced to consult clients in court, either before the case started, or to ask for an adjournment for the purpose of consulting.

“There is no time to consult because practitioners are in court from Monday to Friday.

“By the time you are done with one case another comes without having time to consult, while the prosecutors, because of their numbers, have thoroughly consulted,” the source said.

The Dispatch has witnessed cases getting postponed due to the unavailability of Legal Aid practitioners.

In some instances, practitioners stand in for each other during certain proceedings such as noting the judgment or postponements.

About two years ago, three Legal Aid practitioners and the manager were responsible for representing defendants at the two courts.

However, when one practitioner resigned and a second passed away, only one was replaced.

“Cases are delayed as a result. The ship has sunk or is on its way to sinking,” the source said.

“Legal Aid should go [and] ask for money in parliament if that is what needs to happen. It is not fair for practitioners to be overloaded with work like this.

“People who leave are not replaced and those who remain suffer and might end up leaving too.

“This affects the morale. You find that someone who should be doing 20 cases a year ends up doing 60.”

A second insider said: “The situation, especially in the high courts, is made a bit easier because of the judicare work that is given to private attorneys, but the issue of the shortage cuts across all courts.

“It is bad when you get to court and a case is postponed because of the Legal Aid practitioner. It is truly sad, especially for the clients who are the ones caught in the crossfire.”

Despite being sent questions two weeks ago, Legal Aid SA spokesperson Siphokazi Nogayi had not replied by the time of publication.

When approached for comment, justice and constitutional development spokesperson Terrence Manase directed questions to Legal Aid SA.

The chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, Xola Nqola, said the shortage of Legal Aid practitioners required urgent attention.

“The department of justice and constitutional development has not indicated this challenge with the committee.”

Referring to the two Legal Aid practitioners being forced to juggle their workload between the Bhisho and East London high courts, Nqola said it was concerning not only for the accused but the lawyers themselves.

It is inhumane [in respect of the state of their] wellness and can lead to collapse of the system and breakdown of the practitioners

“It is inhumane [in respect of the state of their] wellness and can lead to collapse of the system and breakdown of the practitioners.

“These colleagues clearly cannot rest, and do not rest. The committee secretariat should follow up with the department in due course, but the matter as you are describing is dire and urgent.

“We cannot sit with a situation where justice for the poor and those unable to afford [legal counsel] is frustrated.”

He called for the Legal Aid board and the department to “sit and plan around this as there are many legal graduates who remain unemployed and underutilised”.

“If not, what is happening in the Eastern Cape would be the antithesis of what justice should be about.

“We have also contacted the CEO of the Legal Aid board to attend to the matter and report to me soon.”

National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) secretary-general Zincedile Tiya said: “If Legal Aid, which is a vehicle that the poor have for their rights before the law to be defended, [is not always there] then it means we are not achieving democracy and human rights.

“The rights of the poor, indigent and those coming from disadvantaged backgrounds will be exploited and their rights will be violated and infringed.

“Legal Aid must be empowered by the state in terms of employing more legal practitioners, and even specialists for high court, land court and supreme courts,” Tiya said.

“A shortage of practitioners means many citizens, especially those who are poor or vulnerable cannot access justice when they need it most.

“Legal Aid isn’t just about lawyers, it includes legal advice, mediation and education to help people understand and assert their rights.

“When well-funded, it empowers citizens, prevents injustice and strengthens democracy.

A shortage of legal aid doesn't just hurt individuals, it weakens the entire justice system

“A shortage of legal aid doesn’t just hurt individuals, it weakens the entire justice system.

“We are calling the minister of justice, the justice portfolio committee to attend to this predicament as a matter of urgency.

“There is high unemployment of law graduates, this will also be an opportunity for government to create work, while on the other hand addressing the question of equality before the law.”

