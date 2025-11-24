Mdantsane teacher accused of assaulting colleague

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mdantsane schoolteacher will appear before a magistrate on Monday accused of assaulting a woman colleague in front of shocked pupils earlier in November.

The male teacher, who could not be reached for comment at the weekend, was arrested at the school on Friday in connection with an alleged assault of a colleague at the school on November 2.

The incident, in which the woman was allegedly manhandled, roughed up and choked, is understood to have stemmed from a dispute over teaching schedules, absenteeism and perceived disrespect.

It is alleged that the assault happened in the school’s admin offices, where the woman teacher, who did not want to be named, had a meeting with the male teacher to address allegations that he had been swearing at a substitute teacher in a class full of pupils.

The substitute teacher was brought in to take over the male teacher’s classes over his alleged “irregular and unprofessional behaviour” while teaching and preparing pupils for their upcoming exams.

It is further alleged that he would leave pupils unattended during classes and at times did not show up at the study camps.

It is understood that the teacher was upset that someone had been brought in to take over his duties and a confrontation ensued with the substitute, marked by a lot of swearing.

According to insiders, when the woman teacher confronted the man about his alleged conduct, he he shouted at her “for disrespecting” him, allegedly choked her and pushed her against the wall.

The woman teacher said she was surprised by the hostility as she had just wanted to talk to the man, not fight with him.

“I found him at the admin office and told him that if he has a problem, he should come to me so that everyone can understand what is going on.

“He then said I should not disrespect him, and he moved from the copier and came towards me, choked me and pushed me, bumping me into the wall,” the teacher alleged.

When the principal heard about the allegations, he summoned both teachers to his office.

“The principal was shocked to find out that [the male teacher] had assaulted me, and he said that what he did was wrong,” the teacher alleged.

“The man then said he did not hit me, but just pushed me,” the woman said.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware of the matter and was investigating.

“After the investigations are concluded, we will be able to act based on the recommendations,” Mtima said.

Mtima said the department took a dim view of such behaviour when it happened, as it impeded teachers from doing their job, wich is imparting knowledge to pupils.

The principal, though initially reluctant to comment, said later that the alleged matter was disruptive to pupils and affected school processes.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Gen Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest.

“Mdantsane police are investigating a case of common assault following an incident that is alleged to have occurred at a school in NU4.

“The complainant alleged that she was strangled by her male colleague during a confrontation,” Mawisa said.

The teacher said she would not be happy until justice was served.

