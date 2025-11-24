Mthatha roads and stadium renamed after local heroes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madeira Street, which in the south connects the town to the N2 to East London in the south and Kokstad in the north, has been renamed Dr Dan Pasiya Street.

The King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality has officially renamed the stadium and busiest routes in Mthatha after people who have played a big role in SA’s history.

The Mthatha Stadium has been renamed Jerald Hawkes Stadium, busy Sutherland Street connecting to the R61 as Gerald Sabelo Gqwetha Pama Street, and Maderia Street linking to the N2 as Dr Dan Pasiya Road.

Mayor Nyaniso Nelani said it was important to honour those who had made a visible change not only in the Eastern Cape province but further afield.

“The people of KSD were the ones who came up with the names after recalling the work of these heroes.”

Nelani said these were not the only street names that would be changed — there was an ongoing process to change others too.

“Because renaming them with the names of those who fought to make our country a better one feels as if we are reclaiming our land and connecting to our culture and society. “

Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said the name-changing process was more than just a symbolic gesture — it was intended to bring back hope to the youth who had become disillusioned.

“Changing of names in the Eastern Cape is restoring our dignity and culture.

“You will recall we often see young children who are supposed to be in education, but they are on street corners abusing drugs.

“But today with the renaming of these streets and a stadium, we are reminding them that there were once heroes who cared deeply about their future.”

The son of one of the heroes, Sturu Pasiya, 67, expressed his joy after his father was recognised.

Pasiya described his late father as a community developer in sport, business and even in rural development.

Pasiya said his father had a lasting influence on the town’s youth and development.

He expressed the hope that with this recognition, the next generation could change their lives and follow in his footsteps.

“I want people, especially youth, who look at that board that has my father’s name on it to be proud and see an opportunity of uplifting someone else for the better, just like my father did.

“My father was a sports person, he believed so much in developing children for the better.

“He had soccer, rugby and netball teams, and Bush Bucks are active to this day.

“His legacy carries on because his foundation — the Dan Pasiya Foundation — hosts games in the KSD municipality for children, and they remove themselves from bad influences.

“I believe there are people who would want to transform their lives after learning who my father was.”

A relative of Gerald Sabelo Gqwtha Pama, Bandille Gqwethha, said they were honoured as a family and the Baziya community where Pama was born.

“The battles he fought were never in vain because now he is being given the respect that he deserved.

“His being tortured and fighting for SA was worth it. He fought a winning battle because people in SA are free.

“Pama must be remembered as a freedom fighter for the land to be restored to its rightful owners.”

A family representative of the Hawks family, Simbongile Kamtshe, said having the stadium named after him made him happy because the contribution of the youth of the 1980s was being forgotten.

SA was remembering its heroes, and the renaming would educate the upcoming generation about the battles that were fought and those who took part.

“These heroes fought for freedom and now the upcoming generation should change the narrative and fight for being independent, uplifting their country, education, and skills so they can have a better education, because that is one of the things Hawks fought for.”

