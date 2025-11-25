Apartheid-era trio sought for inquest over Mthatha deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During a brief sitting in the Mthatha high court on Monday, advocate Gcinusapho Busakwe, evidence leader in the inquest, told the court Hannes Venter, Thapelo Mbhele and Robert Gibson were people of interest in the inquest.

Two former apartheid-era SA Defence Force members and an ex-policeman have emerged as people of interest in the planned inquest into the shooting of five children at the home of a PAC activist in Mthatha 32 years ago.

On October 8 1993, Mzwandile Mfeya and Sandiso Yaso, both 12, 16-year-old twins Samora and Sadat Mpendulo and 17-year-old Thando Mthembu were murdered in the house at 47 AC Jordan Street in Mthatha’s Northcrest while preparing for their final exams.

During a brief sitting in the Mthatha high court on Monday, advocate Gcinusapho Busakwe, evidence leader in the inquest, told the court Hannes Venter, Thapelo Mbhele and Robert Gibson were people of interest in the inquest.

Busakwe said Venter had already appeared in court and was excused until January 20.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Mbhele, a pensioner, but stayed until December 5.

He said Mbhele, who lived in Bloemfontein, needed funding to travel to court.

A lawyer would also be organised for him by the state so the matter could be fast-tracked.

Busakwe said they had not been successful in serving Gibson with a subpoena, adding that the investigating officer was working out how to “serve him properly”.

He asked for a postponement to January 20 for him to appear before the court and for case management.

Outside the court, NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the team was working around the clock to ensure that the people of interest were properly served so that when the matter appeared again in January for case management all these logistical issues would be resolved.

“We are hoping by then there will be a date for the commencement of the actual inquest hearing,” Tyali said.

“The second one [Mbhele], who was a police officer, indicated to the investigating officer he doesn’t have money to travel from Bloemfontein to here.

“The court registrar will arrange for his accommodation and transport.

“The investigating officer is still trying to locate the third one [Gibson], so he can be properly served and appear in court.

“Their legal representation is funded by the state and has been sorted.”

It was reported in September that justice minister had approved the national director of public prosecutions’ request for the holding of a joint inquest into the deaths.

The house the youngsters were in belonged to PAC activist Sigqibo Mpendulo, the father of the twins,, who was a PAC activist.

In September Tyali said the attackers were believed to have been targeting cadres of the former PAC military wing, Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla), who allegedly hid an arms cache at the house.

“The door was kicked open and the soldiers opened fire on the occupants of the house, killing all of them,” Tyali said.

“On the same day, the SADF issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

“The raid occurred after some Apla members were arrested and tortured by the SA police’s security branch, which ordered them to give information regarding Apla activities.”

During the inquest, which will sit in the Mthatha high court on a date still to be determined by the judge president, the state will call numerous witnesses, including relatives of the dead boys.

“The main goal is to lay before the court evidence that will enable the court to make a finding in terms of the Inquest Act, whether the deaths can be attributed to anyone to be subsequently held criminally liable,” Tyali said.

“The NPA and its partners will continue their efforts to address the atrocities of the past and assist in providing closure to the families of the victims of these crimes and the society at large.”

Daily Dispatch