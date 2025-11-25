Cop survives shoot-out as vest stops bullet during high-speed chase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police officer from the Eastern Cape escaped death when his bullet-resistant vest stopped a round fired at him during a shoot-out on the R61 near Ntafufu, outside Lusikisiki, on Monday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said members of the operational command centre were responding to information about a VW Polo with no number plate at the back with two occupants alleged to be drug dealers.

“They followed the vehicle as it was proceeding to Port St Johns, and while negotiating the curves, they spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it,” Mawisa said.

“The driver ignored the police and sped off; a chase ensued, and they attempted to overtake the vehicle with the intent to block it.”

Mawisa said the occupants started firing shots at the police, who then fired back, killing both occupants in the car.

“The police official was shot in the chest and survived a potentially fatal shooting because he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. The police official was not injured during the shoot-out, and the police vehicle has bullet holes.”

The police recovered a 9mm pistol with a jammed cartridge in the chamber, along with drugs.

Police have opened cases of two counts of inquest, attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and malicious damage to property.

The matter will be handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation.

