Health employee arrested for allegedly driving official vehicle while drunk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The official is among 127 motorists arrested for drunk-driving in the Eastern Cape at the weekend in a law enforcement clampdown.

An Eastern Cape health department employee is in hot water after he was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving a department vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The official was nabbed at the scene of an accident which claimed the life of provincial transport department auditor Chumisa Mnyimbela on Sunday afternoon.

The official is among 127 motorists arrested for drunk-driving in the Eastern Cape at the weekend in a law enforcement clampdown ahead of the festive season.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the incident.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana also said they were aware of the incident.

“The official was coming from the Departmental Provincial Games. We are investigating the case,” he said.

Binqose said it was disturbing that a suspected drunk driver was arrested close to the accident.

“The collision occurred at about 3.20pm on the N2 at Kei Cuttings, when a government vehicle travelling from East London towards Butterworth (Kokstad direction) collided with a Toyota double-cab carrying four occupants believed to be family members travelling from Butterworth towards East London.

“It was a deeply disturbing incident, especially given the proximity to the scene of Sunday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of one of our own department of transport officials, Chumisa Mnyumbela, an internal auditor,” Binqose said.

“A case of culpable homicide, along with reckless and negligent driving, will be opened at Kei Bridge SAPS for further investigation.

“Just hours later, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the same stretch of the N2.

“The department condemns this conduct in the strongest terms and reiterates that no one is above the law,” Binqose said.

Of the 127 arrests over the weekend, 30 were in the Buffalo City area.

The blitz ran from Saturday night into Sunday morning across high-risk areas in the inland region and is part of the pre-festive season clampdown by authorities.

“The provincial traffic officers firmly co-ordinated pre-festive season drunken-driving cleanup operations across the province ... Every one of these arrests represents a potentially prevented tragedy.”

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said: “Our officers have shown unwavering dedication to protecting lives.

“Their work this past weekend is exemplary and deserves our full gratitude.

“Each arrest is a life potentially saved, and this reinforces the critical role of enforcement as we head into the festive season.

“Drunken driving is a danger to all — and we will not hesitate to act, regardless of who is behind the wheel,” Nqatha said.

Our aim is to reduce if not completely eliminate preventable crashes and loss of life this festive season — Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose

Another accident claimed three lives on Sunday on the R63 between Fort Beaufort and Adelaide.

Binqose said the collision involved a fully-loaded Toyota Corolla and a truck, with both vehicles reportedly travelling in the same direction from Fort Beaufort towards Adelaide.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Toyota Corolla attempted to overtake and subsequently collided with the rear of the truck.”

He said all five occupants of the Corolla were trapped inside the vehicle.

The fire department was called to the scene to cut open the roof of the car, enabling emergency personnel to reach the victims.

Two of the occupants were declared dead at the scene.

“The remaining three, the driver and two passengers, were transported by EMS to Fort Beaufort Provincial Hospital, where one later passed away, bringing the number of fatalities to three.

“The occupants of the truck escaped unharmed,” Binqose said.

The department is preparing to launch its Festive Season Arrive Alive Campaign on December 4, and intensified operations are already in full swing.

“Our aim is to reduce if not completely eliminate preventable crashes and loss of life this festive season,” Binqose said.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the number of arrests from the metro were alarming and served as a reminder that irresponsible and unlawful behaviour on our roads continued to put lives at risk.

“BCMM is committed to reducing road fatalities and ensuring that all residents travel safely.

“The municipality will therefore continue to strengthen its weekend operations, including roadblocks, compliance checks and random breathalyser testing,” he said.

Daily Dispatch