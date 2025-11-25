Heavily armed gang ambushes cash-in-transit vehicle near Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRAMATIC SCENES: A helicopter hovers over the scene of the cash-in-transit heist on the N2 between Qumbu and Tsolo.

A G4S armoured cash truck travelling towards Mthatha was ambushed by a heavily armed gang of about 13 on the N2 between Qumbu and Tsolo on Tuesday evening.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the incident happened at about 5.45pm.

Mhlakuvana said the gang, in two white Toyota single-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner, strategically rammed the cash truck off the road.

“A shootout ensued between the suspects and security guards who were travelling in an escort vehicle,” he said.

“The suspects overpowered the guards and forced the armoured truck to a standstill.

“One service pistol was taken from the security officials, and an undisclosed amount of cash was removed from the vehicle using explosives.

“Investigators are working tirelessly to trace the suspects and to reconstruct the sequence of events that culminated in this brazen attack,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The [Hawks] also expresses serious concern over reports that members of the public were observed collecting scattered banknotes at the scene.

“Such conduct not only constitutes a criminal offence but also directly undermines the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

A helicopter hovers over the scene of the cash-in-transit heist on the N2 between Qumbu and Tsolo. (SCREENGRAB)

