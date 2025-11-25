Ngcukayitobi Foundation dreams big to drive its support for Eastern Cape communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, Mpekho villager Nokuzola Ngqele, Gcinabantu Hutchison Ngcukayitobi Foundation chair Brenda Ngcukayitobi and Chippa United chair Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi during a handover of a house to Ngqele and her family.

Bring your biggest purses! This is the call of Brenda Ngcukayitobi on behalf of a foundation honouring her late father and benefiting charities across the province.

Many people do sterling work for charity, raising a little here and a little there, but the Gcinabantu Hutchison Ngcukayitobi Foundation dreams big.

In 2024, it raised R1.5m at a golf day followed by a glitzy dinner and it wants to double that.

But the foundation, founded in 2022 by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi and his family, also aims to do great work with its proceeds.

Community service programmes include fighting gender-based violence, malnutrition and communal diseases, and it is also involved in education, soup kitchens, early childhood development (ECD), mobile clinic services and outreach programmes.

More than 100 players from around the country are expected to participate in Friday’s golf day and gala dinner at the East London Golf Club to realise the ambition of raising R3m.

This year, Ngcukayitobi, chair of the board’s foundation, called on attendees to be ready to dig deep.

“We need to raise funds so we can continue with the foundation’s programmes for the whole year,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“Last year, we made more than R1.5m, and our hope is to double it this year.”

Their programmes are spread across the province, with a soup kitchen in Stoney Drift in East London which offers two daily meals to the community, and pop-up outreach programmes and mobile clinics services in ECD centres in Cala.

Ngcukayitobi said at the time of the foundation’s formation they had anticipated that they would do pop-up kitchens focusing on nutrition and feeding those in need.

But the foundation had grown in leaps and bounds over the years.

This year, its Kuyasa ECD programme in Lupapasi in Cala had its graduation and 10 children will start Grade 1. The children, 30 in total, are offered two meals a day.

“But obviously then the foundation took its own shape,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“We are currently running a standing project, which is our footprint in East London in Stoney Drift where more than 200 children get two meals a day, and then on Saturdays there is a soup kitchen.

“We revived a structure there but that community runs that centre themselves, volunteering to cook and clean, with the support of the foundation.

“Another major programme has been primary health.

“Doctors in Cala donated a mobile clinic and throughout the year that mobile clinic visits different areas such as Lusikisiki, Cala, Qumbu and Mthatha, among other areas.

“We have volunteer nurses doing primary health, screening and family planning, and so on. That is offered every day.

“Our outreaches include all other stakeholders and departments.

“For instance, when we are doing GBV outreach, we support it with NPA, social workers, psychologists and medical doctors.

“We do career guidance and for the first time this year we had an outreach in Lupapasi, and Sanral joined hands with us.”

The foundation has also partnered with the basic education department and Walter Sisulu University to have intern teachers at identified schools around Cala to help with reading, numeracy and other skills, focusing on grades 3 and 4.

“We’ve seen improvements already,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“It’s one of the areas where we wish during the event someone would offer to sponsor the project and then we’ll go back again to help those schools.

“We feel both blessed and apprehensive — blessed in the sense that it is always a warm feeling when you go into a place and find people willing to help and knowing what to expect from you.

“But we are also praying that we don’t let the people of the Eastern Cape down, that we will manage to keep it up and that we reach as many as possible.

“The call is for people to assist us to reach our goal.

“During the gala dinner we give a breakdown of what has been happening throughout the year.”

Daily Dispatch