Renewed efforts to resolve AmaMpondo kingship succession dispute

The protracted AmaMpondo kingship royal succession dispute has taken a new turn, with influential traditional leaders joining efforts to resolve the stand-off.

Since King Zanozuko Sigcau’s death in May 2022, the kingdom has been plagued by competing claims, with four people vying for power.

The house of Zanozuko is divided into many factions, with his son, Prince Yolisa Silosohlanga KaDakhile Sigcau, having been installed as the permanent king by one of them.

Another faction, which involves his aunts, wants his nine-year-old half-sister, Princess Nizole Azukiswe Sigcau, to ascend to the throne.

Others want Zanozuko’s half-brother, Sivento, to be the king.

Though Yolisa has been introduced to the nation as the king, none of the three is recognised by the SA government.

On May 8, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane recognised Prince Dumelani Sigcau, Zanozuko’s uncle, as the legitimate acting king of the AmaMondo, but it is not clear who he is acting for or for how long.

Zanozuko’s mother, Nkosikazi Nobandla Sigcau, is also believed to be acting head of the AmaMpondo kingdom.

A team of senior AmaMpondo leaders as well as other senior royals academic Dr Somadoda Fikeni of the Fikeni royal house, and the Rev Sonwabo Khamanmga, are among the prominent royals attempting to broker peace.

This crisis has pitted the AmaFaku royal clan against other factions, with the Eastern Cape government struggling to intervene.

The senior AmaMpondo leaders include Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, Nkosi Dumisani Gwadiso of the AmaKhonjwayo, Nkosi Bhekizizwe Mlindazwe of AmaMpisi, Nkosi Jojo of AmaXesibe, Nkosi Diko of Amanci and Nkosi Njisane of the Nkozo Traditional Council.

But we hope at the end there will be a lasting solution that will unite AmaMpondo as a nation and AmaFaku as the reigning royal clan, and restore stability and development. — Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana

The dispute has exposed deep divisions within the AmaFaku royal clan.

The Eastern Cape government has been criticised for its handling of the situation, with calls for urgent intervention to restore peace and legitimacy to the throne.

Nonkonyana, who is the convenor of the mediation team, said for a long time they had left the situation in the hands of the AmaFaku royal clan, hoping they could find a lasting solution among themselves.

“But we have found this needs all of us.

“We are reminded that the kingship of AmaMpondo is not exclusively for AmaFaku but needs all of us as the proud AmaMpondo nation to be united in ensuring unity without taking sides with any of the feuding parties.”

Nonkonyana is a veteran AmaMpondo senior traditional leader and head of the AmaBhala clan, Contralesa provincial chair, a lawyer and MP.

A first meeting between the feuding factions was held on November 14, and a series of others will follow in December.

“The royal family delegates who were present updated the committee about their divergent views on the matter and mandated the committee to continue engaging the royal families with a view to resolving the dispute,” Nonkonyana said.

“The meeting stressed that the AmaMpondo kingship belongs to the AmaMpondo nation and the Sigcau family was cautioned to unite to lead the nation, as failing to do so could lead to the destruction of the kingship.”

In a letter from Fikeni, he reminded the royal families that several powerful kingdoms had died as a result of internecine disputes.

Nonkonyana said the meeting resolved that there should be a follow-up meeting of the royal families.

This would include the Nkosi Zwelidumile Sigcau royal family and extended family, the King Mandlonke Sigcau royal family, and the King Faku royal houses.

“We also have to have a convention of all traditional leaders in the region; a convention of AmaMpondo nation (imbizo), with submission of the outcome of such engagements by the mediation committee to the government.”

Nonkonyana said the November 14 meeting was a historic and resounding success.

Mediation was not an overnight event but a process that would need to be dealt with cautiously.

“But we hope at the end there will be a lasting solution that will unite AmaMpondo as a nation and AmaFaku as the reigning royal clan, and restore stability and development.”

