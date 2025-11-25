Showcase of wildlife reflects photographer’s journey of self-discovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Photographer Bahle Menziwa, 36, drew a crowd of more than 50 people to the Ann Bryant Art Gallery in East London last Friday night for his first-ever solo exhibition, a rare wildlife showcase in East London.

Titled Third Eye Expressions, the one-day showcase was dedicated to wildlife photography and storytelling.

Guided by a deep passion for wildlife and the quiet lessons found in nature, Menziwa’s project explored the journey of finding oneself and becoming a testimony for others.

Wildlife exhibitions are not common in East London and for Menziwa, that made the evening even more significant.

“This was the first of its kind here. My passion for wildlife and embracing nature is at the centre of everything I create,” Menziwa, who honed his skills at the Global Institute of Excellence in Cape Town, said.

“I wanted to bring that world into this space and I hoped people would walk out seeing nature differently.”

Menziwa, 36, said the project was a journey of self-discovery, which not only shaped the images but the year-long process leading up to the showcase.

From securing dates at the Ann Bryant, to sourcing the right frames and perfecting every detail of the layout, nothing was rushed.

“It took me a year to plan such a perfect event — the frames, the editing, the flow of the gallery, every picture had to tell a story that relates to my life,” he said.

The final result was a collection of 20 A2 pieces, a clean and deliberate selection presented in both portrait and landscape formats.

The exhibition layout formed an L-shape, guiding visitors through key chapters of Menziwa’s life — moments of stillness, struggle, revelation and profound connection with the natural world.

“Every medium reflected my life story,” he said.

Two pieces, in particular, stood out for him — one of a caterpillar (titled Patience) and the other of an acorn (title Fertility and Growth). It was not just for their technical strength but for what they represented in his journey.

“Those two artworks were the turning point in my work, and they were both sold on the night,” Menziwa said, a moment he described as deeply affirming.

Beyond sales, the most powerful part of the evening was the feedback.

“The response touched me so deeply, as people told me my work speaks volumes. That moved me,” he said.

For an artist who hopes to inspire young creatives, the exhibition’s impact felt especially meaningful, Menziwa said.

Throughout the evening, conversations turned to the future collaboration, exposure and the need for more funding to support up-and-coming talent.

“We spoke deeply about collaboration and funding assistance for emerging artists, because we want to inspire and help young creatives discover and harness their skills.”

Menziwa dreams of building a community where young artists feel supported, heard and encouraged to believe in their own inner vision.

“To inspire and amaze the young and to also help them release the best in themselves, that’s what motivates me.”

Standing in a gallery filled with people who had come to witness his work, Menziwa admitted the moment felt surreal.

“It’s so amazing. It felt like I owned my own art gallery, and the fact that it’s all happening in my hometown makes it even more special,” he said.

