Teen beauty ready to sparkle on big stage

Sixteen-year-old Lisolihle Nyingwa is preparing to represent the Eastern Cape on the national beauty pageant stage as a finalist in the Miss Teenager SA 2025.

The pageant will take place on December 7 at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg.

She is one of three contestants from the Eastern Cape. The two others are Mqamelo Iviwe, from Matatiele, and Zusiphe Mbingo, from Gqeberha.

The Dispatch could not reach the two.

Born in Dutywa and raised in Ginsberg, Qonce, Lisolihle’s modelling journey started early as her mother, Kanyisa Mali-Nyingwa, says the signs were clear from the beginning.

“Even as a baby, people would tell me she belonged in pageants.

“When she was three months old I started calling her Miss Universe.

“As someone who believes in the power of words, I feel I was speaking greatness into her life from the start.”

Lisolihle grew up taking part in community and church competitions, where her love for the stage became obvious.

Over the years, her modelling career took shape. She has worked with well-known creative Andiswa Manxiwa, celebrity stylist Sadique, and even modelled at the launch of Connie Ferguson’s hair range in Johannesburg.

She was placed in the Top 5 at Miss Teen Universe SA in 2022. Now Miss Teenager SA 2025 marks her biggest platform yet.

Her mother says watching her reach this level feels like seeing God’s purpose unfold.

“Pageants were never something I personally liked, but her passion and discipline have made me proud,” Mali-Nyingwa said.

“Seeing her represent the Eastern Cape is a blessing and a confirmation of the words spoken over her life.”

She said the opportunity was helping Lisolihle to build confidence, discipline and leadership skills, while giving her exposure to the wider modelling industry was teaching her resilience — qualities she would carry throughout her life.

“From a young age, Lisolihle loved performing, posing and expressing herself creatively.

“Encouragement from family, friends and her joy at participating in community events made it clear this was more than just a childhood interest.

“Today her progress shows that it truly is her calling.”

She believes representation is important as it shows the province’s hidden talent.

“The Eastern Cape has so much talent, but it often goes unnoticed. Lisolihle’s journey proves that our young people can excel at national level,” Mali-Nyingwa said.

“Her success shows others that greatness can also be found here.”

She reflected on the challenges that came with supporting her daughter.

“I realised I needed to put her passion before my fears.

“We also faced financial and logistical struggles, like many families in this industry, but with prayer, family support and planning, we overcame them.”

Though Lisolihle has not yet won a national title, being a finalist already feels like a major victory to her family.

“After she placed in the Top 5 at Miss Teen Universe SA, I knew she had potential, but being a finalist for Miss Teenager SA still feels surreal and incredibly exciting,” Mali-Nyingwa said.

She encourages other parents to fully support their children.

“Your guidance and your words shape who they become. Winning is not everything, confidence, growth and good character matter more.

“When children know they are supported at home, they step into the world with courage,” she said.

Lisolihle said becoming a Miss Teenager SA finalist had brought her overwhelming excitement.

“Representing the Eastern Cape makes me proud because it is a province of heroes.

“I felt God’s grace, and I knew I needed to use this opportunity to inspire others.”

Lisolihle said she prepared by staying physically fit, keeping up with current affairs, and balancing stage training, confidence building, community work and research.

“Most importantly, I stay grounded in prayer — confidence starts from within.”

She draws inspiration from strong women who use their voices to uplift others.

“I look to my mentor, Andiswa Manxiwa, and find motivation in the young girls from her community who tell her she inspires them.”

Lisolihle gave credit to her support system.

“Firstly, I thank God because all things are possible through him, and I appreciate my parents, especially my mother, for believing in me.”

The Clarendon High pupil said she would also thank her teachers, “family, and the East London community for their support, this achievement belongs to all of us”.

Looking ahead, Lisolihle dreams of becoming an aeronautical engineer.

“I want to show that young women can lead in science and engineering.

“At the same time, I’ll continue modelling and use my platform to empower youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

She hopes to create a foundation that supports schools with books, sanitary pads and sports equipment.

“My goal is to make sure every child, especially every girl, has access to dignity and opportunities.”

