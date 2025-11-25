Uneasy calm in the Wild West of Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is an uneasy calm in Mthatha. File picture

There are no longer cavalcades of armed men driving around in expensive bakkies shooting at each other and the police in a turf war across the western side of the city.

Mthatha is quiet after the storm and calmer after dark.

But the threat of violence and intimidation has not gone away.

As one person said: “This has always been a high-crime city. That has not changed.

“It is a place where you have to watch your back, and this too has not changed.”

Speaking specifically about Mthatha West, he said: “Fear remains the silent soundtrack of urban life in these neighbourhoods.

It lingers around every corner, especially after dark, and is there with every unfamiliar face that walks through the door

Employees of the Sasol garage, which in 2024 was a target of Dalinzolo “Sakhumzi” Mareke (killed later by police) and his men, said that, though the business was now running smoothly, “you never know when they will come back”.

The owner of a boutique hotel said: “You try to operate normally, but the fear stays with you.”

This uncertainty, he said, was the DNA of the Mthatha business community.

Other businesspeople told the researchers that formal businesses were moving away from the city centre and Mthatha West because they felt too exposed facing the streets.

One retailer said businesses that could afford the rents were running to the malls where there was controlled access and security guards.

The problem was that many ordinary working people shopped on the streets of Mthatha, but those with money had been frightened off.

The middle class was now petrified to do their shopping in town, because they were too scared to walk on the city streets.

“This leaves a vacuum and feeds criminality and fear,” he said.

Another businessman in Mthatha West said: “You never know if they will come back. It will start with a text message or a visit to the store.

“This is the first sign that you have been targeted and once you receive that message or visit, rest assured: they will come to collect.

“They do not discriminate”, he said, “nor will they go away anytime soon.”

Another business operator said the fear factor was driving potential investors away and stunting the growth of the city.

“Many entrepreneurs and firms know there are goods businesses and profits to be made here but find the risk unbearable.”

Women here reported that young men were lurking around again and the police were no longer visible.

They called for more police and an end to extortion.

They said these amaphara could “easily drive away your customers and snatch your profits”.

They also demanded protection from the police because we are “just trying to feed our families”.

In Mthatha West, close to the Sasol garage, there is a long strip of informal micro-businesses and hardware yards on the road out to the airport.

This stretch was a well-known hotspot for extortion and remains under threat as small-time young “copycat Marekes” bully and harass small-scale entrepreneurs, especially women.

One woman trader said she had decided to start paying the amaphara for protection because they threatened her.

It was coming back, she concluded, but “it is not quite as bad as it was before”.

The everyday culture of extraction and extortion is seen in other areas of life in Mthatha.

Taxi owners are a powerful and feared force in the city, and they are known to fine members of their neighbourhood who pick up hitchhikers.

In one area, it was a straight R350 fine for taking away business from them.

In June and July 2025, it also was also revealed in the mediaafter the floods that youth street gangs tried to extract food and funds from donors and care agencies such as Gift of the Givers.

The shocking revelation that they would be so brazen and insensitiveas to steal food meant for flood victims generated public outrage, both in and beyond Mthatha.

It showed that extortion was an embedded transactional culture in the west of the city.

As researchers, we have been grappling with the question of how this culture embeds and reproduces itself at the urban margins in Mthatha.

We have come to realise that there is a crisis of urban governance in Mthatha where the state and its agencies are not able to control revenue and deliver adequate services in large parts of the city.

This leaves a gap where other operators and criminals make their move to demand fees for land, services or protection.

The great irony in Mthatha West is that many of the new residents who live illegally on tribal authority land and in new formal settlements moved there in the first place to avoid paying for services.

Now they are being forced to pay money to thugs, syndicates and gangsters that offer even less than the municipality.

A return to democratic and accountable forms of local government and civic organisation are urgently required in Mthatha to address this situation.

Daily Dispatch