WATCH | Ndimande brothers to spend Christmas behind bars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brothers Malusi (in cream T-shirt) and Siyabonga (in grey jacket) leave court after a brief appearance for the double murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in February 2023. Lynn Forbes, seated in the gallery, watches.

The Ndimande siblings charged with the murder of popular rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will spend Christmas behind bars.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande made their second appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Malusi is represented by advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, while Siyabonga is represented by Sibusiso Dlamini. They face murder charges after Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead at the now-closed Wish restaurant in Durban’s popular Florida Road in February 2023.

On Tuesday Mlotshwa said there was information they required from the state and proper instructions from their clients.

“We as the defence have disclosed the information we require. It was the state’s view that we send a letter highlighting in particular what we require. We ask for the postponement to January so that we can serve the state with the letter,” he said.

Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba confirmed the request had been received.

Magistrate Irfaan Khallil adjourned the matter to January 9.

WATCH: Ndimande siblings linked to the murder of AKA will spend Christmas behind bars.The matter was adjourned by Durban magistrate Irfaan Khalil to January 09 2026. pic.twitter.com/u5ZSUK4geq — Nyanga Mkhize (@mkhize_nyanga) November 25, 2025

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, who was present in court, told Gcaba and the prosecution team she is grateful for their work despite the protracted extradition process. It was the first time she has attended court since protracted bail applications for five men arrested last year in connection with the two deaths.

In October Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, who are also charged with the murders, made a brief appearance in court.

The matter was adjourned to June 19 next year for further pre-trial issues to be addressed. A presiding judge will also be appointed.

The trial has been set down for July 20 to August 21 and another session will start on October 6.

TimesLIVE